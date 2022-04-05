Ivanka Trump to Testify Before January 6 Panel
© AFP 2022 / ALEX EDELMANIvanka Trump smiles as she arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for US President Donald Trump's departure on January 20, 2021. - President Trump travels to his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden.
Among those who most recently spoke to members of the US House Select Committee investigating the Capitol Riot, was Jared Kushner, son-in-law and former senior adviser of ex-president Donald Trump.
Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka is set to testify before the January 6 panel on Tuesday as part of its investigation into the Capitol riot, US media reported.
Ivanka was a senior adviser to her father, and, according to reports, was among those who called on the then-president to condemn the violence during the events which took place in January 2021.
"Testimony obtained by the committee indicates that members of the White House staff requested your assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill," the Select Committee's chairman Bennie Thompson wrote to Ivanka in January this year.
Ivanka's testimony will follow that of her husband, Jared Kushner, who was also one of Trump's senior advisers. Democratic Representative Elaine Luria said that Kushner revealed "valuable" and "helpful" information, but she elaborated no further, as the Select Committee's investigation is closed from public.
Of all the members of the Trump family, Kushner was the first to cooperate with the Select Committee. Ivanka, for her part, is one of the key witnesses for the January 6 panel as she appears to have direct knowledge regarding Trump's efforts to persuade the then vice-president Mike Pence to overturn the election.
"One of the president's discussions with the vice-president occurred by phone on the morning of January 6. You were present in the Oval Office and observed at least one side of that telephone conversation," Thompson wrote to Ivanka.
The House Select Committee has already conducted hundreds of interviews as part of its investigation into the Capitol riot, with the panel's main goal being to determine whether Trump should be prosecuted over his role in the January 2021 events. The former president himself has denied any wrongdoing.