https://sputniknews.com/20220405/ivanka-trump-to-testify-before-january-6-panel-1094508655.html

Ivanka Trump to Testify Before January 6 Panel

Ivanka Trump to Testify Before January 6 Panel

Among those who most recently spoke to members of the US House Select Committee investigating the Capitol Riot, was Jared Kushner, son-in-law and former senior... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-05T18:56+0000

2022-04-05T18:56+0000

2022-04-05T18:56+0000

us

ivanka trump

us house select committee

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/06/1082812872_0:0:3554:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_6175a8ecc97d454d9e5d119709c26af3.jpg

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka is set to testify before the January 6 panel on Tuesday as part of its investigation into the Capitol riot, US media reported.Ivanka was a senior adviser to her father, and, according to reports, was among those who called on the then-president to condemn the violence during the events which took place in January 2021.Ivanka's testimony will follow that of her husband, Jared Kushner, who was also one of Trump's senior advisers. Democratic Representative Elaine Luria said that Kushner revealed "valuable" and "helpful" information, but she elaborated no further, as the Select Committee's investigation is closed from public.Of all the members of the Trump family, Kushner was the first to cooperate with the Select Committee. Ivanka, for her part, is one of the key witnesses for the January 6 panel as she appears to have direct knowledge regarding Trump's efforts to persuade the then vice-president Mike Pence to overturn the election.The House Select Committee has already conducted hundreds of interviews as part of its investigation into the Capitol riot, with the panel's main goal being to determine whether Trump should be prosecuted over his role in the January 2021 events. The former president himself has denied any wrongdoing.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, ivanka trump, us house select committee, donald trump