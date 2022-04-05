https://sputniknews.com/20220405/isro-begins-probe-into-fallen-heavy-metal-ring-following-mysterious-light-in-sky-over-central-india-1094500096.html

ISRO Begins Probe Into Fallen Heavy Metal Ring Following Mysterious Light in Sky Over Central India

The Aerospace Corporation estimates a Chinese rocket launched in February 2021 re-entered the atmosphere on Saturday. Videos captured by villagers in the... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched an investigation into an event involving metal debris spread across a field in central India, following the appearance of a mysterious flashing light in the sky captured by villagers last Saturday.The space exploration agency received input from several sources on the mysterious flashing light seen in the sky during the evening hours on 3 April in the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.In their preliminary study, astronomers claimed that the light and space junk seen in India were part of a Chinese rocket launched in February of last year.Astronomer and leading orbit-watcher Jonathan McDowell observed that the third stage of a (Chang Zheng) Long 3 March B (CZ-3B) started losing altitude and energy after orbiting in a defined orbit for a year.The Aerospace Corporation estimates that the rocket re-entered the atmosphere around 6:30 UTC on Saturday.

