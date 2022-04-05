https://sputniknews.com/20220405/i-hate-this-fin-dumba-fan-base-cardi-b-deletes-twitter-account-over-grammys-drama--1094487762.html

‘I Hate this F***in Dumba** Fan Base’: Cardi B Deletes Twitter Account Over Grammys Drama

Due to high COVID-19 rates in Los Angeles, the Grammy Awards were downgraded this year after being dragged 300 miles away to Las Vegas, Nevada. The show took... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

Rapper Cardi B recently opted to delete her Twitter account after getting into a heated exchange with her “dumba**” followers over her decision to not attend the 2022 rendition of the Grammy Awards.Cardi’s album “Invasion of Privacy” won her a Grammy in 2019 for Best Rap Album. Despite her 2021 single “Up” being nominated for Best Rap Performance, the artist decided to skip the awards.However, Cardi B wasn’t the only one who decided to stay home that night. Fellow musicians Ariana Grande, Miranda Lambert, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Jason Aldean were also missing from attendance that night.Kanye West (Ye) was also a no-show due to his “concerning online behavior.” The rapper got a call from the Recording Academy letting him know he wasn’t welcome at the show after harassing ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new beau, comedian Pete Davidson. Ye added to his strange behavior by calling Trevor Noah, who hosted the show, a racial slur.Ye did, however, score two more Grammys despite not being allowed to attend the show, thereby breaking the record for the most wins for a hip-hop artist.Cardi later went on Instagram live shortly after deleting her Twitter; however, the rapper’s mood was still heated after altercations with fans, as she ends her clip singing, “Suck my d***.”"I'm doing girl-day s- today, right? And I'm chilling and everything and then I'm going through my Twitter, and I see people in my Twitter-my fans, my own f****** fans-talking s*** like, 'Oh,’” she told fans on Instagram. “Practically saying that I'm lazy, and that I was giving hints that I was going to the Grammys. B****, how the f****** was I giving hints that I'm going to the Grammys when I literally lasering and bleaching my p**** on my Insta story?"The mother of two then followed up her newsflash to fans by deleting her Instagram.This isn’t the first time Cardi has had to stand up for herself. In January, the rapper won a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against YouTuber Latasha Kebe who was spreading rumors about Cardi that her lawyers said were meant to humiliate her and alienate her fans.At one point, the rapper said the rumors made by blogger Kebe led her to feel suicidal. The jury agreed the blogger’s videos constituted defamation, and the judge ruled the gossip blogger would have to hand over $1.25 million to Cardi in damages.

