Ex-Trump Administration Spokeswoman Believes Kamala Harris' Staffers Are Fleeing 'Titanic'

2022-04-05T19:19+0000

us

kamala harris

Former White House Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany has called the exodus of staffers from the office of US Vice President Kamala Harris "abnormal," adding in her interview with Fox News that it could not be explained by mere "White House burnout."McEnany suggested that some of the staffers departing the VP's office might have grown tired of prepping someone who doesn't want to prepare, in an apparent reference to reports that Kamala Harris has refused to read her briefing materials, leaving her unprepared for some speeches and events.The former spokeswoman, who worked for the Trump admin at the end of his presidency, also alleged that these employees are jumping off a ship that is "sinking like the Titanic." She added that the people leaving her office are looking to get positions at a network or a major company before everything "goes up in flames" at the White House.Both Harris and Joe Biden have been struggling for nearly a year with declining ratings amid failures to address certain issues that the country is facing while focusing on foreign affairs, as well as numerous gaffes by POTUS and awkward reactions of the vice president to serious questions regarding White House policies.One of the latest reports has suggested that White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki is considering leaving her post soon for a gig at MSNBC. Earlier reports in the media, in turn, said that Harris has often engaged in "soul-destroying" criticism of her employees, allegedly prompting their frequent resignations.

