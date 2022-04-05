https://sputniknews.com/20220405/equality-watchdog-uk-can-bar-transgenders-from-single-sex-services-if-justifiable-1094496502.html

Equality Watchdog: UK Can Bar Transgenders From Single-Sex Services If 'Justifiable'

Equality Watchdog: UK Can Bar Transgenders From Single-Sex Services If 'Justifiable'

The United Kingdom, along with many other nations, has faced a polarising debate over whether trans women should automatically be allowed in single-sex spaces... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-05T12:09+0000

2022-04-05T12:09+0000

2022-04-05T12:09+0000

uk

trans rights

transgender

equality

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089234650_0:217:1920:1297_1920x0_80_0_0_8192a29f5d9db7886b62b0947509aaa7.jpg

Transgender people can be legitimately excluded from single-sex services if there are "justifiable and proportionate" reasons such as health or privacy concerns, said the UK human rights watchdog Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) in its new guideline.While the commission emphasises the impermissibility of any discrimination, it points out that trans people can be excluded from single-sex services if it is a "proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim".According to the EHRC, the guideline refers to venues like hospitals, retailers, hospitality facilities, and sports clubs, having an ultimate aim of imposing policies that are "both legal and balance the needs of different groups".Among the single-sex services listed in the guidelines are single-sex wards in hospitals and nursing homes, separate male and female changing rooms. The EHRC also mentioned sports sessions, particularly those involving a high degree of physical contact or those that may prompt religious concerns.While the guidelines were welcomed by many as a step towards balance and protecting everyone's rights, LGBTQ+ rights organisation Stonewall lambasted them as potentially breaching the 2010 Equality Act."Far from clarifying how the single-sex exemptions in the Equality Act should be used, the EHRC's latest non-statutory guidance is likely to create more confusion. It appears to go against the core presumption of the act, which is that inclusion should be the starting point, and shifts the focus towards reasons trans people, and specifically trans women, can be excluded", a Stonewall spokesperson said as cited by The Guardian.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, trans rights, transgender, equality