https://sputniknews.com/20220405/durham-reportedly-plans-to-introduce-steele-dossier-during-trial-of-hillary-clinton-campaign-lawyer-1094503468.html

Durham Reportedly Plans to Introduce Steele Dossier During Trial of Hillary Clinton Campaign Lawyer

Durham Reportedly Plans to Introduce Steele Dossier During Trial of Hillary Clinton Campaign Lawyer

In 2019, John Durham was appointed by the FBI to probe the "Russiagate" claims, but his investigations have turned the spotlight on those who tried to accuse... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-05T14:03+0000

2022-04-05T14:03+0000

2022-04-05T14:06+0000

us

donald trump

hillary clinton

russia

collusion

investigation

fbi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/09/1079838368_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_59db2c8d26bbb332c3be6eec525f1079.jpg

US Special Counsel John Durham wants to introduce former UK intelligence officer Christopher Steele and his dossier on the debunked Trump-Russia collusion at the upcoming criminal trial of Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, CNN has reported.Sussmann, who pleaded not guilty, is charged with lying about a September 2016 meeting with a senior Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) official, where he made a tip about suspicious cyberactivity between the Trump Organisation and a major Russian bank at the time.According to court papers filed on Monday and seen by CNN, instead of solely focusing on Sussmann's alleged lie during the trial slated for next month, Durham plans to describe how the Clinton campaign tried to dig up dirt about then-Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump over his alleged ties to Russia.Sussmann's lawyers have urged a judge to block Durham from introducing evidence about the Steele dossier and prevent prosecutors from calling Steele as a witness at the trial.CNN reported that it is Judge Christopher Cooper of the DC District Court who will decide "how much information about Steele can come up at trial". Cooper is also reportedly reviewing a motion from Sussmann to scrap the indictment altogether, in sync with legal flaws.Durham Investigation The developments come amid Durham's ongoing investigation that kicked off in 2019, when then-Attorney General William Barr told the special counsel to lead a review into the "Russiagate" probe launched by the FBI in July 2016 to determine if the bureau's inquiry into the allegations of Trump's "collusion" with Moscow was legal.This was preceded by the US Justice Department releasing a redacted version of then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, which summarised the outcome of his probe into allegations of the Trump-Russia collusion and Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 US election. According to the report, Mueller’s investigation found insufficient evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.Russia has repeatedly rejected allegations of its interference in the US political system, stressing that the claims were made to explain the election loss of Trump's opponent and distract public attention away from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.Steele Dossier The 35-page Steele dossier, published a week before Trump's inauguration in January 2017, alleged that Russian intelligence had compromising information on the then-US president and that the Kremlin and Trump had "extensive" secret back channels.The dossier became part of the Democrats three-year campaign to accuse Trump of colluding with Russia.The 45th president said at the time that Steele "should be extradited, tried, and thrown into jail" over his dossier which POTUS claimed was compiled at the behest of and paid for by his 2016 election opponent Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, donald trump, hillary clinton, russia, collusion, investigation, fbi