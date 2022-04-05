https://sputniknews.com/20220405/durham-reportedly-plans-to-introduce-steele-dossier-during-trial-of-hillary-clinton-campaign-lawyer-1094503468.html
Durham Reportedly Plans to Introduce Steele Dossier During Trial of Hillary Clinton Campaign Lawyer
Durham Reportedly Plans to Introduce Steele Dossier During Trial of Hillary Clinton Campaign Lawyer
In 2019, John Durham was appointed by the FBI to probe the "Russiagate" claims, but his investigations have turned the spotlight on those who tried to accuse... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-05T14:03+0000
2022-04-05T14:03+0000
2022-04-05T14:06+0000
us
donald trump
hillary clinton
russia
collusion
investigation
fbi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/09/1079838368_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_59db2c8d26bbb332c3be6eec525f1079.jpg
US Special Counsel John Durham wants to introduce former UK intelligence officer Christopher Steele and his dossier on the debunked Trump-Russia collusion at the upcoming criminal trial of Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, CNN has reported.Sussmann, who pleaded not guilty, is charged with lying about a September 2016 meeting with a senior Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) official, where he made a tip about suspicious cyberactivity between the Trump Organisation and a major Russian bank at the time.According to court papers filed on Monday and seen by CNN, instead of solely focusing on Sussmann's alleged lie during the trial slated for next month, Durham plans to describe how the Clinton campaign tried to dig up dirt about then-Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump over his alleged ties to Russia.Sussmann's lawyers have urged a judge to block Durham from introducing evidence about the Steele dossier and prevent prosecutors from calling Steele as a witness at the trial.CNN reported that it is Judge Christopher Cooper of the DC District Court who will decide "how much information about Steele can come up at trial". Cooper is also reportedly reviewing a motion from Sussmann to scrap the indictment altogether, in sync with legal flaws.Durham Investigation The developments come amid Durham's ongoing investigation that kicked off in 2019, when then-Attorney General William Barr told the special counsel to lead a review into the "Russiagate" probe launched by the FBI in July 2016 to determine if the bureau's inquiry into the allegations of Trump's "collusion" with Moscow was legal.This was preceded by the US Justice Department releasing a redacted version of then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, which summarised the outcome of his probe into allegations of the Trump-Russia collusion and Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 US election. According to the report, Mueller’s investigation found insufficient evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.Russia has repeatedly rejected allegations of its interference in the US political system, stressing that the claims were made to explain the election loss of Trump's opponent and distract public attention away from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.Steele Dossier The 35-page Steele dossier, published a week before Trump's inauguration in January 2017, alleged that Russian intelligence had compromising information on the then-US president and that the Kremlin and Trump had "extensive" secret back channels.The dossier became part of the Democrats three-year campaign to accuse Trump of colluding with Russia.The 45th president said at the time that Steele "should be extradited, tried, and thrown into jail" over his dossier which POTUS claimed was compiled at the behest of and paid for by his 2016 election opponent Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/09/1079838368_127:0:2794:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_16b17aa5608b216b673b30c8653a2ab7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
us, donald trump, hillary clinton, russia, collusion, investigation, fbi
Durham Reportedly Plans to Introduce Steele Dossier During Trial of Hillary Clinton Campaign Lawyer
14:03 GMT 05.04.2022 (Updated: 14:06 GMT 05.04.2022)
In 2019, John Durham was appointed by the FBI to probe the "Russiagate" claims, but his investigations have turned the spotlight on those who tried to accuse Donald Trump of colluding with Moscow ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.
US Special Counsel John Durham wants to introduce former UK intelligence officer Christopher Steele and his dossier on the debunked Trump-Russia collusion
at the upcoming criminal trial of Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, CNN
has reported.
Sussmann, who pleaded not guilty, is charged with lying about a September 2016 meeting with a senior Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) official, where he made a tip about suspicious cyberactivity between the Trump Organisation and a major Russian bank at the time.
According to court papers filed on Monday and seen by CNN, instead of solely focusing on Sussmann's alleged lie during the trial slated for next month, Durham plans to describe how the Clinton campaign tried to dig up dirt about then-Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump over his alleged ties to Russia.
Sussmann's lawyers have urged a judge to block Durham from introducing evidence about the Steele dossier and prevent prosecutors from calling Steele as a witness at the trial.
The special counsel should not be permitted to turn Mr Sussmann's trial on a narrow false statement charge into a circus full of sideshows that will only fuel partisan fervor, the lawyers said, adding that Steele's work has "no bearing" on the case and that it is "inflammatory and irrelevant".
CNN reported that it is Judge Christopher Cooper of the DC District Court who will decide "how much information about Steele can come up at trial". Cooper is also reportedly reviewing a motion from Sussmann to scrap the indictment altogether, in sync with legal flaws.
Durham Investigation
The developments come amid Durham's ongoing investigation that kicked off in 2019, when then-Attorney General William Barr told the special counsel to lead a review into the "Russiagate" probe launched by the FBI in July 2016 to determine if the bureau's inquiry into the allegations of Trump's "collusion" with Moscow was legal.
This was preceded by the US Justice Department releasing a redacted version of then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, which summarised the outcome of his probe into allegations of the Trump-Russia collusion and Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 US election. According to the report, Mueller’s investigation found insufficient evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.
Russia has repeatedly rejected allegations of its interference in the US political system, stressing that the claims were made to explain the election loss of Trump's opponent and distract public attention away from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.
Steele Dossier
The 35-page Steele dossier, published a week before Trump's inauguration in January 2017, alleged that Russian intelligence had compromising information on the then-US president and that the Kremlin and Trump had "extensive" secret back channels.
The dossier became part of the Democrats three-year campaign to accuse Trump of colluding with Russia.
The 45th president said at the time that Steele "should be extradited, tried, and thrown into jail" over his dossier which POTUS claimed was compiled at the behest of and paid for by his 2016 election opponent Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus