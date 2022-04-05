Don’t Say Union: Proposed Amazon Employee App Blocks Words Related to Collective Bargaining
© REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMIDAmazon Labour Union (ALU) organiser Christian Smalls reacts as ALU members celebrate official victory after hearing results regarding the vote to unionize, outside the NLRB offices in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., April 1, 2022.
Days after workers at Amazon's Staten Island, NY facility became the first in the company to successfully unionize, a proposed internal employee chat app may, according to internal documents, ban words related to unionization, workers’ rights or general complaints.
If true, the list of words would illustrate just how concerned Amazon is about unionization efforts, which is apparently willing to sacrifice the app's efficiency in an attempt to prevent workers from hearing even a whisper of discontent from their fellow employees.
The main goal of the app, according to The Intercept’s detailing of a high-level executive meeting through a source, is to increase worker happiness and productivity. “Shout outs” could be given out on the app, which would be “gamified,” resulting in stars and badges for those who contribute directly to Amazon’s business success.
During the meeting, it was suggested that the app include an “Auto bad word monitor,” ostensibly to foster a positive associate experience on the app. But profanities and slurs would not be the only words blocked.
The Intercept listed 41 words and phrases that will be blocked by the Amazon app according to leaked internal documents. “Union” “I hate” “Grievance” “Slave” “Master” “Unite/Unity” “Living Wage” “Rate” “Injustice” “Fairness” and “Representation” are just some of the words that could be perceived as relating to unionization or worker's rights.
Other words, like “Trash” “Robots” “Concerned” and “Restrooms,” while potentially related to employee complaints, could make communicating on the app difficult even for innocuous day-to-day conversations.
Responding to the Intercept, an Amazon spokesperson denied that the yet-to-be-released app would ban any words other than profanities and slurs.
“[T]here are no plans for many of the words you’re calling out to be screened,” the spokesperson told The Intercept “The only kinds of words that may be screened are ones that are offensive or harassing, which is intended to protect our team.”
On Friday, April 1, Amazon workers in Staten Island, NY voted to be represented by the Amazon Labor Union, a group of former Amazon employees who had been fired for staging a walkout in an attempt to obtain better working conditions.
Amazon spent $4.3 million fighting unions in 2021 alone. Another unionizing effort in Bessemer, Alabama was narrowly voted down, though the vote was close enough that it may be overturned by ballot challenges.