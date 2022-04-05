https://sputniknews.com/20220405/dont-say-union-proposed-amazon-employee-app-blocks-words-related-to-collective-bargaining-1094508058.html

Don’t Say Union: Proposed Amazon Employee App Blocks Words Related to Collective Bargaining

Don’t Say Union: Proposed Amazon Employee App Blocks Words Related to Collective Bargaining

Days after workers at Amazon's Staten Island, NY facility became the first in the company to successfully unionize, a proposed internal employee chat app may... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-05T19:07+0000

2022-04-05T19:07+0000

2022-04-05T19:10+0000

amazon

worker & laborer

union

app

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094403838_0:0:2962:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_41d0028e1d357510420c96811cd0c6a7.jpg

If true, the list of words would illustrate just how concerned Amazon is about unionization efforts, which is apparently willing to sacrifice the app's efficiency in an attempt to prevent workers from hearing even a whisper of discontent from their fellow employees.The main goal of the app, according to The Intercept’s detailing of a high-level executive meeting through a source, is to increase worker happiness and productivity. “Shout outs” could be given out on the app, which would be “gamified,” resulting in stars and badges for those who contribute directly to Amazon’s business success.During the meeting, it was suggested that the app include an “Auto bad word monitor,” ostensibly to foster a positive associate experience on the app. But profanities and slurs would not be the only words blocked.Other words, like “Trash” “Robots” “Concerned” and “Restrooms,” while potentially related to employee complaints, could make communicating on the app difficult even for innocuous day-to-day conversations.Responding to the Intercept, an Amazon spokesperson denied that the yet-to-be-released app would ban any words other than profanities and slurs.On Friday, April 1, Amazon workers in Staten Island, NY voted to be represented by the Amazon Labor Union, a group of former Amazon employees who had been fired for staging a walkout in an attempt to obtain better working conditions.Amazon spent $4.3 million fighting unions in 2021 alone. Another unionizing effort in Bessemer, Alabama was narrowly voted down, though the vote was close enough that it may be overturned by ballot challenges.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

amazon, worker & laborer, union, app