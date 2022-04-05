https://sputniknews.com/20220405/bucha-provocation-crisis-in-pakistan-making-us-labor-history-1094484542.html

Bucha Provocation, Crisis in Pakistan, Making US Labor HIstory

Ukraine crisis comes to the Grammys in grotesque fashion, as domestic gun violence in the US continues apace. 05.04.2022

Atrocities in Bucha, Crisis in Pakistan, Making US Labor HIstory Foreign war comes to the Grammys in grotesque fashion, as domestic gun violence in the US continues apace.

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Mark Sleboda, who discusses the Bucha provocation, Ukraine, and the motivations on both sides of this conflict to control messaging. He also breaks down the ramifications of further eastern expansion of NATO.Ali al-Ahmed, Saudi scholar and expert on Saudi political affairs, discusses the shaky truce in Yemen, the difficulty of getting humanitarian aid to people in that country, and the roots of the political crisis underway in Pakistan.Kevin Gosztola, journalist, writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, discusses the state of speech in the United States, what the investigation of Hunter Biden says about the state of US politics, and the rehabilitation of the US intelligence community.Dan Kovalik, labor attorney, human rights activist and author, discusses the incredible feat of unionizing Amazon, the work that is yet to come, and trends in CEO and worker pay in the US.The Misfits also talked about the weekend’s mass shooting in Sacramento and voting on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

