Black Lives Matter Took $6Mln Out of Donations to Buy Large California House, Report Says

Leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement secretly used $6 million of donations to purchase a swanky house in southern California, according to a report by New York magazine.The house is more than 6,500 square feet, with more than half a dozen bedrooms and bathrooms, several fireplaces, a soundstage, a pool and bungalow, and parking for more than 20 cars, the report said, citing the estate agency's blurb.This house was featured in the video that three BLM leaders - Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Melina Abdullah - recorded last June as they marked the anniversary of George Floyd's murder. The mansion behind them was the very house that appears to have been bought with donors' money, and the BLM leaders had reportedly hoped to keep the fact secret.The house was bought in October 2020, according to NY magazine, and paid for by funds from the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. The purchase was made by a man named Dyane Pascall, just two weeks after BLM received a $66.5 million donation in October.Although the BLM leaders reportedly tried to "kill" the house story, they also argued that the purchase is not in fact what it seems. According to the report, the organisation even released a memo explaining the reasons for the purchase. Among the possible functions for the house, the BLM insists, is being a "part of cultural arm of the org[anisation] — potentially as an ‘influencer house,’ where abolition+ based content is produced by artists & creatives.”The memo also suggested that the house could be used as a shelter for leaders who fear for their safety, as well as being "a place for broadcasting to the widest possible audience".The many and varied functions of the southern California property, however, did not seem to persuade many critics, including those within BLM, who argued that the house purchase is "a waste of resources".This is not the first questionable purchase that has landed BLM leaders in hot water. In March, Monica Cannon-Grant, a high-profile Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist in Boston, along with her husband, was indicted for allegedly defrauding donors. Patrisse Cullors, who appears to be involved in the story about the $6 million house, had to resign as BLM executive director in May 2021 because she was, funnily enough, criticised for buying luxurious property, although in the 2021 case it was about four homes that cost just $3.2 million.

