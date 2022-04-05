https://sputniknews.com/20220405/biden-to-unveil-us-uk-australia-cooperation-on-hypersonic-weapons-1094504811.html
Biden 'to Unveil US-UK-Australia Cooperation on Hypersonic Weapons'
Biden 'to Unveil US-UK-Australia Cooperation on Hypersonic Weapons'
Despite initiating work on the first hypersonic weapons back in the 20th century, the US still doesn't have a fully operational prototype of a hypersonic... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-05T14:42+0000
2022-04-05T14:42+0000
2022-04-05T14:52+0000
world
us
australia
asia & pacific
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1094504811.jpg?1649170361
US President Joe Biden plans to announce a trilateral cooperation on development of hypersonic weapons, which will include Australia and the UK, Washington's partners in the AUKUS security pact, the Financial Times has reported citing three anonymous sources.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
world, us, australia, asia & pacific, uk
Biden 'to Unveil US-UK-Australia Cooperation on Hypersonic Weapons'
14:42 GMT 05.04.2022 (Updated: 14:52 GMT 05.04.2022)
Being updated
Despite initiating work on the first hypersonic weapons back in the 20th century, the US still doesn't have a fully operational prototype of a hypersonic glider, which is believed to be capable of penetrating most air defences. Washington revived efforts to build one after Russia and China presented their first hypersonic armaments.
US President Joe Biden plans to announce a trilateral cooperation on development of hypersonic weapons, which will include Australia and the UK, Washington's partners in the AUKUS security pact, the Financial Times has reported citing three anonymous sources.