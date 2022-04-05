https://sputniknews.com/20220405/biden-to-unveil-us-uk-australia-cooperation-on-hypersonic-weapons-1094504811.html

Biden 'to Unveil US-UK-Australia Cooperation on Hypersonic Weapons'

Biden 'to Unveil US-UK-Australia Cooperation on Hypersonic Weapons'

Despite initiating work on the first hypersonic weapons back in the 20th century, the US still doesn't have a fully operational prototype of a hypersonic...

US President Joe Biden plans to announce a trilateral cooperation on development of hypersonic weapons, which will include Australia and the UK, Washington's partners in the AUKUS security pact, the Financial Times has reported citing three anonymous sources.

