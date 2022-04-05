https://sputniknews.com/20220405/astronaut-vande-hei-holds-press-conference-after-almost-year-in-space-1094503100.html
Astronaut Vande Hei Holds Press Conference After Almost Year in Space
A spacecraft carrying Vande Hei landed in Kazakhstan on 30 March. The astronaut set a NASA record, spending 355 days in space - the longest single stretch any American has ever spent on the ISS.
Sputnik is live from Houston, Texas, where astronaut Mark Vande Hei is holding a post-flight event after returning to Earth on a Soyuz MS-19. The astronaut previously said this flight to the ISS was the last one for him, as he promised his wife he "will not be flying to space again".Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik is live from Houston, Texas, where astronaut Mark Vande Hei is holding a post-flight event after returning to Earth on a Soyuz MS-19. The astronaut previously said this flight to the ISS was the last one for him, as he promised his wife he "will not be flying to space again".
