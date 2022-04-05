International
Biden 'to Unveil US-UK-Australia Cooperation on Hypersonic Weapons'
Astronaut Vande Hei Holds Press Conference After Almost Year in Space
Astronaut Vande Hei Holds Press Conference After Almost Year in Space
A spacecraft carrying Vande Hei landed in Kazakhstan on 30 March. The astronaut set a NASA record, spending 355 days in space - the longest single stretch any American has ever spent on the ISS.
Заголовок открываемого материала