Americans Scramble to Survive Inflation, Gas Price Spike as Experts Predict Worse to Come

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Sputnik) - Elaine Anderson lives in South Florida which under normal circumstances is expensive. But in the last few months she has grown...

"I went to Publix and picked up some orange juice. Usually I have difficulty holding the carton but this time, the carton fit comfortably in my hand," Anderson told Sputnik. "I realized that the prices are going up and size is going down. I feel like it’s criminal."Anderson, a writer and mother of two who has been taking care for her elderly mother, said conditions have made her all the more aware of the downsides of inflation and rising prices.Anderson said she has noticed that a number of mom and pop stores are or have gone out of business because of escalating costs, high rents, difficulty in getting goods and related issues.Since the beginning of the year, inflation has hit record levels in the United States.According to a recent Gallup poll, about one in five Americans regard the high cost of living/inflation or fuel prices as the most important problem facing America today. Together, these two challenges account for more than 50 of the economic issues 35 percent of Americans point to as the nation's top problem.Alton Drew, an Atlanta-based consultant and attorney, said he is struggling with "sticker shock" while adapting and adjusting to the new and unsettling economic reality.Drew, a consultant focusing on the broadband and energy sectors, said he took an evening walk some days ago and stopped at a neighborhood store.Higher Prices, Inflation Equals a Tight CrunchJust in the past year, inflation has skyrocketed to a 40-year high of almost 8 percent. In 2021, inflation factored in at a manageable 2 percent. The US Department of Agriculture calls this 7.9 percent increase, "the largest 12-month advance since July 1981."Beef, veal, poultry, fish and seafood, eggs, dairy, fresh fruits and vegetables, cereal and bakery products have all seen prices jumps ranging from 4.3 to 16 percent in recent months. Meanwhile, some areas of the economy have seen double-digit increases. Gasoline prices have soared from about $2.87 last year to as much as $4.84 and more in 2022. Meanwhile, housing costs have increased by almost five percent.University of Missouri Economist Linwood Tauheed said the United States could end up with "the worse possible of all worlds" as the economy struggles to recover from a devastating global pandemic, supply chain problems and now, in the past six weeks, absorbing the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the widespread sanctions imposed against Russia for invading Ukraine.Tauheed, said the United States has been on an economic roller-coaster during and since the emergence of COVID-19, buffeted by the economic disruption and downturn that caused and the ripple effects that the country is still experiencing.The pandemic came on quickly and money was put into the economy but supplies did not keep up, Tauheed added.At the same time, Tauheed said, the economy recovered to some degree "but supplies were not where they needed to be."War, Inflation and COVID-19 HangoverJPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon in a recent letter to stockholders said that he is deeply concerned about the formidable tremors triggered by the twin challenges of spiraling inflation and Russia-Ukraine conflict because they pose a significant threat to this country and the world’s economic recovery.And with the war in Europe upending, agricultural, energy and an assortment of commodity markets, it is very likely that additional sanctions could deepen the widening instability, he added."The confluence of these factors may be unprecedented," he concluded.

