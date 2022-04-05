International
https://sputniknews.com/20220405/amazon-secures-deal-to-launch-majority-of-3200-project-kuiper-internet-satellites-1094511701.html
Amazon Secures Deal to Launch Majority of 3,200 Project Kuiper Internet Satellites
Amazon Secures Deal to Launch Majority of 3,200 Project Kuiper Internet Satellites
SpaceX has launched more than 2,300 Starlink internet satellites into orbit and has plans to deploy as many as 30,000. However, the satellites have already... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-05T22:27+0000
2022-04-05T22:27+0000
amazon
project kuiper
starlink
satellites
internet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103692/62/1036926245_0:406:3000:2094_1920x0_80_0_0_d9d9953a0ce1e7b673dde5a2d9f46e39.jpg
Ecommerce and web services giant Amazon announced on Tuesday that it has secured launches for most of the 3,236 satellites for Project Kuiper, its $10 billion competitor in scalable internet services to SpaceX’s Starlink network.Most of the launches will be on United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rockets, with the rest using Arianespace’s Ariane 6 rocket, and Blue Origin’s New Glenn, the latter of which is also owned by Amazon's founder and chairman Jeff Bezos. The launches are scheduled over the next five years. However, none of the three rockets are in service yet, making the launches very prospective.“Project Kuiper will leverage Amazon’s global logistics and operations footprint to provide excellent customer service, and Amazon Web Services will provide networking and infrastructure to serve a diverse, global customer base. We’ll also apply Amazon’s experience producing low-cost devices and services like Echo and Kindle to deliver broadband service at an affordable, accessible price for customers,” Amazon said in the news release.According to the US Federal Communications Commission, about 6% of the US population doesn’t have access to broadband internet service and about 30% of the country doesn’t use it at all.The network is named after 20th-century Dutch astronomer Gerard Kuiper, who is considered the father of modern planetary science. The Kuiper Belt, beyond Neptune’s orbit, is similar to the asteroid belt and is also named after the astronomer.Amazon is aiming to compete with the more established SpaceX in the race to dominate the satellite internet market. SpaceX has launched more than 2,300 Starlink internet satellites into LEO, although about 200 have failed for various reasons. The huge number of satellites has already caused problems for stargazers and astronomers alike, and China’s Tiangong space station had to adjust course at least twice last year to avoid Starlink satellites.
https://sputniknews.com/20220305/elon-musk-says-starlink-will-not-block-russian-news-sources-over-ukraine-op-unless-at-gunpoint-1093610375.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103692/62/1036926245_0:125:3000:2375_1920x0_80_0_0_a410d09a36e27a58a020b69241f68a35.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
amazon, project kuiper, starlink, satellites, internet

Amazon Secures Deal to Launch Majority of 3,200 Project Kuiper Internet Satellites

22:27 GMT 05.04.2022
© ULAVulcan Centaur
Vulcan Centaur - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2022
© ULA
Subscribe
US
India
Global
SpaceX has launched more than 2,300 Starlink internet satellites into orbit and has plans to deploy as many as 30,000. However, the satellites have already caused problems for astronomers, and the US space agency NASA has warned that more could pose a danger to orbital infrastructures. Now Amazon is set to join the internet satellite race.
Ecommerce and web services giant Amazon announced on Tuesday that it has secured launches for most of the 3,236 satellites for Project Kuiper, its $10 billion competitor in scalable internet services to SpaceX’s Starlink network.
Most of the launches will be on United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rockets, with the rest using Arianespace’s Ariane 6 rocket, and Blue Origin’s New Glenn, the latter of which is also owned by Amazon's founder and chairman Jeff Bezos. The launches are scheduled over the next five years. However, none of the three rockets are in service yet, making the launches very prospective.
An Amazon spokesperson told SpaceNews the company “has talked to every major launch provider and they will continue to explore all options for future launch services.”
“Project Kuiper will leverage Amazon’s global logistics and operations footprint to provide excellent customer service, and Amazon Web Services will provide networking and infrastructure to serve a diverse, global customer base. We’ll also apply Amazon’s experience producing low-cost devices and services like Echo and Kindle to deliver broadband service at an affordable, accessible price for customers,” Amazon said in the news release.
“Once deployed, the Kuiper System will serve individual households, as well as schools, hospitals, businesses, disaster relief efforts, government agencies, and other organizations operating in places without reliable broadband,” it added.
CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2022
Elon Musk Says Starlink Will Not Block Russian News Sources Over Ukraine Op 'Unless at Gunpoint'
5 March, 10:51 GMT
According to the US Federal Communications Commission, about 6% of the US population doesn’t have access to broadband internet service and about 30% of the country doesn’t use it at all.
The network is named after 20th-century Dutch astronomer Gerard Kuiper, who is considered the father of modern planetary science. The Kuiper Belt, beyond Neptune’s orbit, is similar to the asteroid belt and is also named after the astronomer.
Amazon is aiming to compete with the more established SpaceX in the race to dominate the satellite internet market. SpaceX has launched more than 2,300 Starlink internet satellites into LEO, although about 200 have failed for various reasons.
The huge number of satellites has already caused problems for stargazers and astronomers alike, and China’s Tiangong space station had to adjust course at least twice last year to avoid Starlink satellites.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала