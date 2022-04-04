https://sputniknews.com/20220404/what-will-happen-to-hamas-if-turkish-israeli-relations-get-back-on-track-1094457798.html

What Will Happen to Hamas If Turkish-Israeli Relations Get Back on Track?

What Will Happen to Hamas If Turkish-Israeli Relations Get Back on Track?

Over the years, Ankara has stood by the side of the Islamic Group in control of the Gaza Strip since 2007. Turkey has been providing Hamas with financial and... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-04T07:03+0000

2022-04-04T07:03+0000

2022-04-04T07:03+0000

middle east

turkey

israel

hamas

palestine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104447/10/1044471076_0:151:2041:1299_1920x0_80_0_0_c43cb39c610f6dae485b843551d19420.jpg

In mid-March Israel's President Yitzhak Herzog paid an official visit to Turkey, becoming the first Israeli leader to do so since 2008. And now it appears that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is going to follow in his footsteps.It is not really clear when such a visit is going to take place. For now, Israel hasn't confirmed it, but Turkey's President Tayyip Recep Erdogan says it might occur "soon".A Serious HeadacheFor Israel, such a visit would mark a new chapter in relations, after a decades-long hiatus triggered by "Operation Cast Lead" in the Gaza Strip in 2008 and by the Mavi Marmara incident of 2010, when ten Turkish nationals lost their lives in a bid to break the Israeli blockade of the Strip.But for Hamas, an Islamic group that controls the Gaza Strip, a renaissance in Israeli-Turkish relations is a serious cause for concern.Standing by HamasSince 2007, when the group seized control over the Gaza Strip, many Arab and Muslim states have turned their backs on the organisation, branded a terrorist group in a number of countries.Turkey has never been one of them and throughout the years it has provided the Islamic group with assistance.According to reports, Turkish NGOs have been funding Hamas for years, after getting a nod from their country's president. Additionally, Turkey has provided the group with strong diplomatic backing and it has hosted its leaders and granted them citizenship.Beginning of the End?Now, however, all that might come to an end, and Abu Seada says the change in attitude is dictated by Ankara's interests.Yet, domestic problems are far from being the only factor pushing Erdogan to embrace Israel. Others include the Jewish state's natural gas reserves and the fact that Israel has become the gateway to Washington, especially now, under the Biden administration that doesn't view Ankara in a favourable light.Abu Seada, however, believes Turkey will not scrap its ties with Hamas altogether. The Palestinians and their resistance movements enjoy the support of the Turkish public and severing those ties could eventually backfire. And this is why Erdogan might just want to put them on the back burner.Hamas, who understands the repercussions of any Israel-Turkey rapprochement, has already slammed Ankara for beefing up its ties with their bitter foe.If relations continue to warm up, Hamas might want to concentrate its efforts on bolstering ties with other regional players such as Qatar and Iran, that would compensate the Islamic group for the losses incurred by Ankara's rapprochement with Tel Aviv. But Abu Seada is doubtful it will go that far.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Elizabeth Blade

Elizabeth Blade

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Elizabeth Blade

middle east, turkey, israel, hamas, palestine