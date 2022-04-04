International
https://sputniknews.com/20220404/us-state-dept-launches-bureau-of-cyberspace-and-digital-policy-1094478355.html
US State Dept. Launches Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy
US State Dept. Launches Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department on Monday issued a statement announcing that it has launched the long-awaited Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-04T18:22+0000
2022-04-04T18:22+0000
us
russia
cybersecurity
us state department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093747360_0:0:2937:1652_1920x0_80_0_0_7e1fd9b2f568344df47ac6359541f10e.jpg
"The Department is pleased to announce that the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP) began operations today. A key piece of Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken’s modernization agenda, the CDP will address the national security challenges, economic opportunities and implications for US values associated with cyberspace, digital technologies and digital policy," the statement said.The CDP consists of three unites, including Cyberspace Security, International Information and Communications Policy and Digital Freedom.The US government stated its plan to set a cyber bureau in October 2021, according to the statement.The announcement came amid the United States’ continued allegations that state actors - like Russia and China - as well as non-state actors interfere in US internal affairs and pose a threat to its national security. Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the internal affairs of the US, and undertaking cyberattacks against the country.
https://sputniknews.com/20220321/biden-calls-on-us-firms-to-boost-cyber-defenses-amid-claims-of-potential-russian-attack-1094064095.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093747360_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_719372dde33be51d20059489ca8086b2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, cybersecurity, us state department

US State Dept. Launches Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy

18:22 GMT 04.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / DANIEL SLIMA sign pointing at the United States Department of State is pictured in Washington, DC on August 6, 2021.
A sign pointing at the United States Department of State is pictured in Washington, DC on August 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / DANIEL SLIM
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department on Monday issued a statement announcing that it has launched the long-awaited Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy that will enable it to tackle pressing security challenges in the cyber arena.
"The Department is pleased to announce that the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP) began operations today. A key piece of Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken’s modernization agenda, the CDP will address the national security challenges, economic opportunities and implications for US values associated with cyberspace, digital technologies and digital policy," the statement said.
The CDP consists of three unites, including Cyberspace Security, International Information and Communications Policy and Digital Freedom.
"The Department appreciates the service and collaboration of all who will work with and within the CDP bureau in the coming months and years to empower it to achieve its vital mission," the statement added.
The US government stated its plan to set a cyber bureau in October 2021, according to the statement.
U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. first lady Jill Biden board Marine One as they depart for Washington, DC from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, U.S., March 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Biden Calls on US Firms to Boost Cyber Defenses Amid Claims of Potential Russian Attack
21 March, 21:31 GMT
The announcement came amid the United States’ continued allegations that state actors - like Russia and China - as well as non-state actors interfere in US internal affairs and pose a threat to its national security. Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the internal affairs of the US, and undertaking cyberattacks against the country.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала