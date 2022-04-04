US Senate Advances Supreme Court Pick Jackson's Nomination From Judiciary Panel

https://sputniknews.com/20220404/us-senate-advances-supreme-court-pick-jacksons-nomination-from-judiciary-panel-1094484231.html
The US Senate on Monday voted 53-47 to bring Judge Katanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court to the Senate floor for consideration. The Senate is expected to hold a final vote as soon as Thursday to confirm Jackson's nomination, according to media reports.Prior to that, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) removed Jackson's candidacy from committee after an 11-to-11 vote on her nomination. This proposal paved the way for a four-hour discussion of this issue in the Senate.In March, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said he would not support US President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court.On the other hand, the White House said earlier that Biden was proud of the way Jackson carried herself during her testimony. She had to respond to senators for claims that she worked with Guantanamo detainees as a lawyer by appointment, and even for peculiar accusations of racism.Republican Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Lisa Murkowsi (R-AK) joined all 50 Democratic senators to advance Jackson's nomination.
