Ukrainians Injure Child as they Attack Pro-Russian Motor Rally in Greece - Video
Ukrainians Injure Child as they Attack Pro-Russian Motor Rally in Greece - Video
The incident occurred during an event entitled "For Peace! For Russia! For Greece!" held in the Greek capital to demonstrate against the wave of sanctions imposed by the US and EU on Moscow in response to Russia's special operation in Ukraine.
A group of Ukrainians attacked a motor rally in Greece to support Russia, injuring a seven-year-old girl in the process, the child's mother told Sputnik.
"The police blocked the road near Omonia Square and told us to turn into Minandru Street, and we were trapped there. There were Ukrainians on either side and a traffic light ahead, and we could not pass. They pulled a Russian flag out of my daughter's hands, and hit her hand with a shaft, smashed her hand until it bled. On the other side of the car, we had a Greek flag. They grabbed it also and broke the windows on both sides", she said.
She said the perpetrators behaved "like zombies", and police officers who were nearby did not attempt to stop the attack.
At the same time, two Greek men were assaulted near Omonia Square. They were carrying their Russian and Greek banners when they were attacked by a group of individuals who ripped their flags out of their hands. One of the men was also hit in the head by an assailant with brass knuckle dusters.