Ukrainians Injure Child as they Attack Pro-Russian Motor Rally in Greece - Video

The incident occurred during an event entitled "For Peace! For Russia! For Greece!" held in the Greek capital to demonstrate against the wave of sanctions... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

A group of Ukrainians attacked a motor rally in Greece to support Russia, injuring a seven-year-old girl in the process, the child's mother told Sputnik.She said the perpetrators behaved "like zombies", and police officers who were nearby did not attempt to stop the attack.At the same time, two Greek men were assaulted near Omonia Square. They were carrying their Russian and Greek banners when they were attacked by a group of individuals who ripped their flags out of their hands. One of the men was also hit in the head by an assailant with brass knuckle dusters.

