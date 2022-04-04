https://sputniknews.com/20220404/ukraine-eurasia-western-foreign-policy-and-media-censorship-1094462114.html
Ukraine; Eurasia; Western Foreign Policy; and Media Censorship
Ukraine; Eurasia; Western Foreign Policy; and Media Censorship
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Asia, US and western foreign policy, and more. 04.04.2022, Sputnik International
Ukraine; Eurasia; Western Foreign Policy; and Media Censorship
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Asia, US and western foreign policy, and more.
Joining us on the show today is Igor Lopatonok, filmmaker, producer and director, author of "Ukraine on Fire" and "Revealing Ukraine", talking to us about his film "Ukraine on Fire". Maxim Suchkov, Moscow-based policy expert of the Russian International Affairs Council, discussing the rise of Eurasia and the fall of western hegemony. Ivory Hecker, ex-Fox reporter and independent journalist, will be briefing us on corporate corruption and media censorship. Martin Jay, an award winning independent journalist working in 50 countries, talking to us about Ukraine and fake news. Brian Berletic, talking about the US interference in Asia. Get your calls and tweets in now!Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Ukraine; Eurasia; Western Foreign Policy; and Media Censorship
10:42 GMT 04.04.2022 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 04.04.2022)
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Asia, US and western foreign policy, and more.
Joining us on the show today is Igor Lopatonok, filmmaker, producer and director, author of "Ukraine on Fire" and "Revealing Ukraine", talking to us about his film "Ukraine on Fire". Maxim Suchkov, Moscow-based policy expert of the Russian International Affairs Council, discussing the rise of Eurasia and the fall of western hegemony. Ivory Hecker, ex-Fox reporter and independent journalist, will be briefing us on corporate corruption and media censorship. Martin Jay, an award winning independent journalist working in 50 countries, talking to us about Ukraine and fake news. Brian Berletic, talking about the US interference in Asia. Get your calls and tweets in now!
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.