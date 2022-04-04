International
https://sputniknews.com/20220404/ukraine-eurasia-western-foreign-policy-and-media-censorship-1094462114.html
Ukraine; Eurasia; Western Foreign Policy; and Media Censorship
Ukraine; Eurasia; Western Foreign Policy; and Media Censorship
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Asia, US and western foreign policy, and more. 04.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-04T10:42+0000
2022-04-04T10:45+0000
radio
the mother of all talk shows
ukraine
us
foreign policy
media censorship
corruption
asia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094462535_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1a287f5cd6b1065e14350f4da1d0a210.png
Ukraine; Eurasia; Western Foreign Policy; and Media Censorship
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Asia, US and western foreign policy, and more.
Joining us on the show today is Igor Lopatonok, filmmaker, producer and director, author of "Ukraine on Fire" and "Revealing Ukraine", talking to us about his film "Ukraine on Fire". Maxim Suchkov, Moscow-based policy expert of the Russian International Affairs Council, discussing the rise of Eurasia and the fall of western hegemony. Ivory Hecker, ex-Fox reporter and independent journalist, will be briefing us on corporate corruption and media censorship. Martin Jay, an award winning independent journalist working in 50 countries, talking to us about Ukraine and fake news. Brian Berletic, talking about the US interference in Asia. Get your calls and tweets in now!Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094462535_304:0:1237:700_1920x0_80_0_0_010e34747c278c13105c8106a194875b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, the mother of all talk shows, ukraine, us, foreign policy, media censorship, corruption, asia, аудио

Ukraine; Eurasia; Western Foreign Policy; and Media Censorship

10:42 GMT 04.04.2022 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 04.04.2022)
Ukraine; Eurasia; Western Foreign Policy; and Media Censorship
Subscribe
US
India
Global
George Galloway - Sputnik International
George Galloway
All materials
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Asia, US and western foreign policy, and more.
Joining us on the show today is Igor Lopatonok, filmmaker, producer and director, author of "Ukraine on Fire" and "Revealing Ukraine", talking to us about his film "Ukraine on Fire". Maxim Suchkov, Moscow-based policy expert of the Russian International Affairs Council, discussing the rise of Eurasia and the fall of western hegemony. Ivory Hecker, ex-Fox reporter and independent journalist, will be briefing us on corporate corruption and media censorship. Martin Jay, an award winning independent journalist working in 50 countries, talking to us about Ukraine and fake news. Brian Berletic, talking about the US interference in Asia. Get your calls and tweets in now!
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала