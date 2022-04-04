https://sputniknews.com/20220404/ukraine-eurasia-western-foreign-policy-and-media-censorship-1094462114.html

Ukraine; Eurasia; Western Foreign Policy; and Media Censorship

Ukraine; Eurasia; Western Foreign Policy; and Media Censorship

Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Asia, US and western foreign policy, and more. 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-04T10:42+0000

2022-04-04T10:42+0000

2022-04-04T10:45+0000

radio

the mother of all talk shows

ukraine

us

foreign policy

media censorship

corruption

asia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094462535_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1a287f5cd6b1065e14350f4da1d0a210.png

Ukraine; Eurasia; Western Foreign Policy; and Media Censorship Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Asia, US and western foreign policy, and more.

Joining us on the show today is Igor Lopatonok, filmmaker, producer and director, author of "Ukraine on Fire" and "Revealing Ukraine", talking to us about his film "Ukraine on Fire". Maxim Suchkov, Moscow-based policy expert of the Russian International Affairs Council, discussing the rise of Eurasia and the fall of western hegemony. Ivory Hecker, ex-Fox reporter and independent journalist, will be briefing us on corporate corruption and media censorship. Martin Jay, an award winning independent journalist working in 50 countries, talking to us about Ukraine and fake news. Brian Berletic, talking about the US interference in Asia. Get your calls and tweets in now!Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

radio, the mother of all talk shows, ukraine, us, foreign policy, media censorship, corruption, asia, аудио