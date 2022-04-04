https://sputniknews.com/20220404/two-us-navy-personnel-injured-in-mishap-aboard-docked-nuclear-ballistic-submarine--1094453428.html
At least two US Navy personnel were taken to a local medical facility in Washington state after a mishap occurred during a routine air test on the USS Louisiana, Naval Base Kitsap's Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility confirmed in an 2 April release.Another five Navy personnel were evaluated by service medics at the scene and did not require further treatment, per the memo. Both injured sailors were discharged from the medical facility on the same day.Around noon local time on Saturday, the nuclear-powered ballistic submarine "experienced a problem with the forward logistics escape trunk during testing, resulting in the rapid depressurization of the compartment", officials said.Service officials signalled an intent to investigate the incident, although no probe was publicly announced in the release.Compartment air tests are routinely conducted to ensure equipment maintains functionality.The Louisiana's nuclear propulsion space was not impacted by the incident.State and local authorities have also been notified of the situation.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
03:50 GMT 04.04.2022 (Updated: 04:18 GMT 04.04.2022)
Commissioned in 1997, the USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) is a 560-foot (171-metre) nuclear-powered submarine equipped with Trident ballistic missiles. The Ohio-class submarine's current homeport is located in Bangor, Washington, at Naval Base Kitsap–one of four US Navy nuclear shipyards.
At least two US Navy personnel were taken to a local medical facility in Washington state after a mishap occurred during a routine air test on the USS Louisiana, Naval Base Kitsap's Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility confirmed in an 2 April release.
Another five Navy personnel were evaluated by service medics at the scene and did not require further treatment, per the memo
. Both injured sailors were discharged from the medical facility on the same day.
Around noon local time on Saturday, the nuclear-powered ballistic submarine "experienced a problem with the forward logistics escape trunk during testing, resulting in the rapid depressurization of the compartment", officials said.
"The depressurization created a loud noise due to the escaping air and dislodged a scaffolding enclosure and other equipment".
Service officials signalled an intent to investigate the incident, although no probe was publicly announced in the release.
Compartment air tests are routinely conducted to ensure equipment maintains functionality.
The Louisiana's nuclear propulsion space was not impacted by the incident.
State and local authorities have also been notified of the situation.
