Trump Compliments Jen Psaki's 'Beautiful Red Hair', Suggesting It Was Reason for MSNBC Gig

White House press secretary Jen Psaki and former US President Donald Trump are not known for sharing a very cordial relationship, but on Saturday, the latter... 04.04.2022
Former President Donald Trump during a Saturday rally called Jen Psaki "the woman with the really beautiful red hair", suggesting that her luxurious locks are what paved her way to MSNBC.His questionable compliment followed reports that Psaki will be switching from her position as White House press secretary to hosting a show on MSNBC. Psaki herself, however, did not really delve into any details, saying that there was "nothing to confirm" yet.Psaki has not commented on the "redhead" line, but social media users did not hold back. Someone even suggested that Trump's so-called compliment may be an ice-breaker: the two have never been too kind to each other.Psaki has long been hinting that she plans to step down as White House press secretary, but the Axios report has shed more light on her apparent ambitions, revealing that she is expected to host a TV programme on MSNBC. Last month, other reports suggested that the current White House press secretary was eyeing a job at CNN.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
us, donald trump, jen psaki, viral

10:49 GMT 04.04.2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
White House press secretary Jen Psaki and former US President Donald Trump are not known for sharing a very cordial relationship, but on Saturday, the latter seemed to have given her a nod...in his own unique way.
Former President Donald Trump during a Saturday rally called Jen Psaki "the woman with the really beautiful red hair", suggesting that her luxurious locks are what paved her way to MSNBC.

"You know she's going to MSDNC", Trump said in Michigan, deliberately using a nickname for the network. "They need a redhead. They don't have a redhead over there".

His questionable compliment followed reports that Psaki will be switching from her position as White House press secretary to hosting a show on MSNBC. Psaki herself, however, did not really delve into any details, saying that there was "nothing to confirm" yet.

"Well, you can't get rid of me yet", she said earlier during a White House presser. "I have nothing to confirm about my length of public service or planned service, or anything about consideration about next plans".

Psaki has not commented on the "redhead" line, but social media users did not hold back.
Someone even suggested that Trump's so-called compliment may be an ice-breaker: the two have never been too kind to each other.
Psaki has long been hinting that she plans to step down as White House press secretary, but the Axios report has shed more light on her apparent ambitions, revealing that she is expected to host a TV programme on MSNBC. Last month, other reports suggested that the current White House press secretary was eyeing a job at CNN.
