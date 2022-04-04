https://sputniknews.com/20220404/state-dept-creates-cyberspace--digital-policy-bureau-to-promote-us-values-1094480923.html

State Dept. Creates Cyberspace & Digital Policy Bureau to Promote 'US Values'

State Dept. Creates Cyberspace & Digital Policy Bureau to Promote 'US Values'

04.04.2022

The US State Department has unveiled its new Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, which it describes as a modernization of the agency focused on growing technology concerns in diplomacy.According to a statement published on Monday, the agency will handle "the national security challenges, economic opportunities, and implications for US values associated with cyberspace, digital technologies, and digital policy."International cyberspace security, international information and communications policy, and digital freedom will be among the policy units. Moreover, a Senate-confirmed ambassador-at-large will eventually lead the agency, according to the department.Jennifer Bachus, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, will manage the bureau as principal deputy assistant secretary until a replacement is approved.Michele Markoff will serve as acting deputy assistant secretary for International Cyberspace Security, while Stephen Anderson will be appointed as acting deputy assistant secretary for International Information and Communications Policy, and Blake Peterson will serve as acting digital freedom coordinator, among other positions announced.Back in October's statement, Blinken said that cyber dangers, global internet freedom, surveillance risks, and working with democratic allies to establish international norms and standards on future technologies should be addressed by the bureau, as part of the State Department's overall restructure and modernization to fulfill 21st-century needs. In order to tackle increasing risks, the State Department will focus on employing people with science and technological backgrounds.Prior to that in 2021, the US House of Representatives passed the Cyber Diplomacy Act, which would create a bureau at the State Department and ensure that it is managed by an ambassador-level official selected by the president.Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson consolidated the former Office of the Coordinator for Cyber Issues with another State Department office four years ago. However, the move was reportedly criticized by the experts. Later, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the creation of the Bureau of Cyberspace Security and Emerging Technology in the closing days of Donald Trump's presidency, but experts slammed the decision as hasty back in the day.

