Russia's FSB Says Detained Supporter of Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Batallions in Crimea
Russia's FSB Says Detained Supporter of Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Batallions in Crimea
The Russian Federal Security Service said on Monday that a supporter of Ukrainian neo-Nazi batallions involved in the illegal possesion and concealment of explosives was detained in Crimea.
The statement went on to say that the detainee, born in 1982, is a resident of the Crimean city of Alushta. He kept an improvised explosive device with a blasting payload of more than 1.1 pounds.The security service also seized mobile telecommunication and computer equipment containing extremist materials, photos depicting fascist symbols, as well as a correspondence with the members of Ukrainian nationalist battalions, and initiated a criminal case on illegal acquisition and keeping of an explosive device, according to the statement.
Russia's FSB Says Detained Supporter of Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Batallions in Crimea

11:04 GMT 04.04.2022
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service said on Monday that a supporter of Ukrainian neo-Nazi batallions involved in the illegal possesion and concealment of explosives was detained in Crimea.

"A supporter of Ukrainian neo-Nazis involved in the illicit possession of explosive devices and components was detained," the statement said.

The statement went on to say that the detainee, born in 1982, is a resident of the Crimean city of Alushta. He kept an improvised explosive device with a blasting payload of more than 1.1 pounds.

"A pistol, TNT, gunpowder, and other items related to illegal activities were also detected in the detainee's possession", the statement added.

The security service also seized mobile telecommunication and computer equipment containing extremist materials, photos depicting fascist symbols, as well as a correspondence with the members of Ukrainian nationalist battalions, and initiated a criminal case on illegal acquisition and keeping of an explosive device, according to the statement.
