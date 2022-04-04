https://sputniknews.com/20220404/russias-fsb-says-detained-supporter-of-ukrainian-neo-nazi-batallions-in-crimea-1094463675.html

Russia's FSB Says Detained Supporter of Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Batallions in Crimea

The Russian Federal Security Service said on Monday that a supporter of Ukrainian neo-Nazi batallions involved in the illegal possesion and concealment of explosives was detained in Crimea.

The statement went on to say that the detainee, born in 1982, is a resident of the Crimean city of Alushta. He kept an improvised explosive device with a blasting payload of more than 1.1 pounds.The security service also seized mobile telecommunication and computer equipment containing extremist materials, photos depicting fascist symbols, as well as a correspondence with the members of Ukrainian nationalist battalions, and initiated a criminal case on illegal acquisition and keeping of an explosive device, according to the statement.

