https://sputniknews.com/20220404/russian-forces-destroy-3-ukrainian-choppers-in-strike-targeting-airfield-outside-nikolayev-mod-says-1094458498.html

Russian Forces Destroy 3 Ukrainian Choppers in Strike Targeting Airfield Outside Nikolayev, MoD Says

Russian Forces Destroy 3 Ukrainian Choppers in Strike Targeting Airfield Outside Nikolayev, MoD Says

On 24 February, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine to demilitarise and de-Nazify the country. The Russian Defence Ministry stressed that the... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-04T07:27+0000

2022-04-04T07:27+0000

2022-04-04T08:17+0000

ukraine

situation in ukraine

russia

helicopters

special operation

forces

tanks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094189803_0:33:3187:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_30d98bc304a15a1bcea8315bcc83618b.jpg

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a news briefing on Monday that the Russian armed forces had destroyed three Ukrainian combat helicopters in a strike that targeted an airfield outside the city of Nikolayev.The helicopters were obliterated as part of Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.He added that since the beginning of the special operation, the Russian military has destroyed a total of 125 aircraft, 91 helicopters, 392 UAVs, and 226 anti-aircraft missile systems of the Ukrainian armed forces.Additionally, 1,936 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 211 multiple rocket launchers, 833 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 1,810 special military vehicles of the Ukrainian Army have been destroyed, according to Konashenkov.The Russian special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine, was announced by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February, following a request for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which witnessed weeks of intensifying shelling by the Ukrainian Army. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the operation only aims to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure with high-precision weapons.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

ukraine, russia, helicopters, special operation, forces, tanks