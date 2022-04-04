https://sputniknews.com/20220404/russia-resumes-flights-with-more-than-50-countries-after-lifting-covid-restrictions-1094466981.html
Russia Resumes Flights With More Than 50 Countries After Lifting COVID Restrictions
Russia Resumes Flights With More Than 50 Countries After Lifting COVID Restrictions
The list of the countries includes Argentina, South Africa, and many other friendly countries. 04.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-04T12:11+0000
2022-04-04T12:11+0000
2022-04-04T12:42+0000
russia
mikhail mishustin
flights
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107861/88/1078618855_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_370d35ad4181ace65092ed8791c62ba2.jpg
Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin announced on Monday that starting from 9 April anti-pandemic restrictions on charter and regular flights are to be removed.The PM noted that since infection levels are going down, it is time to resume air travel with multiple friendly countries.Russian citizens had access to flights to only 15 countries, but now they will be able to book flights to Argentina, Brazil, China, Vietnam, Egypt, Serbia, Turlkey, Israel, Pakistan, Thailand, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many other nations.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107861/88/1078618855_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8238e0a7c832d6299f596dc1b3d96d5b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
russia, mikhail mishustin, flights
Russia Resumes Flights With More Than 50 Countries After Lifting COVID Restrictions
12:11 GMT 04.04.2022 (Updated: 12:42 GMT 04.04.2022)
The list of the countries includes Argentina, South Africa, and many other friendly countries.
Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin announced on Monday that starting from 9 April anti-pandemic restrictions on charter and regular flights are to be removed.
"First of all, I will say a few words about the document signed today, which was eagerly awaited by the air transportation industry and, of course, by our citizens - starting from 9 April, we are lifting the restrictions meant to fight the coronavirus infection, which applied to our regular and charter flights between Russia and a number of other countries", he told legislators ahead of his report to the State Duma.
The PM noted that since infection levels are going down, it is time to resume air travel with multiple friendly countries.
Russian citizens had access to flights to only 15 countries, but now they will be able to book flights to Argentina, Brazil, China, Vietnam, Egypt, Serbia, Turlkey, Israel, Pakistan, Thailand, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many other nations.