Russia Resumes Flights With More Than 50 Countries After Lifting COVID Restrictions

The list of the countries includes Argentina, South Africa, and many other friendly countries. 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-04T12:11+0000

2022-04-04T12:11+0000

2022-04-04T12:42+0000

russia

mikhail mishustin

flights

Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin announced on Monday that starting from 9 April anti-pandemic restrictions on charter and regular flights are to be removed.The PM noted that since infection levels are going down, it is time to resume air travel with multiple friendly countries.Russian citizens had access to flights to only 15 countries, but now they will be able to book flights to Argentina, Brazil, China, Vietnam, Egypt, Serbia, Turlkey, Israel, Pakistan, Thailand, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many other nations.

russia, mikhail mishustin, flights