Polish Deputy PM Calls For Russian Culture to Disappear From Public Space

Since Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine, many western countries have had a kneejerk reaction against Russian culture, with certain theatres... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Glinski has said that Russian culture should have no place in public space.His statement comes during a massive crackdown on Russian culture that is a response to the Kremlin's military operation in Ukraine. As the West condemns it as an invasion, theatres and festivals across Europe are pushing to cancel everything Russian: Poland, for its part, recently shelved an opera by Modest Mussorgsky in one of the country's opera houses.In early March, Poland's Deputy Culture Minister, Wanda Zwinogrodzka, said that Warsaw is seeking to boot Russia out of UNESCO, calling for greater pressure on Russian media.Earlier in the month, Cannes Film Festival banned official Russian delegations or individuals affiliated with the Kremlin from attending their events, and the Glasgow Film Festival removed two Russian films from its programme. The Venice Film Festival demonstrated greater restraint, saying it would not bar Russian films or artists - as that would infringe freedom of speech - but it condemned Moscow's actions.Among the most recent moves was the National Gallery's attempt to rename 'Russian Dancers' the painting by Edgar Degas, 'Ukrainian Dancers', citing long-standing calls by Ukrainian activists to honor their country's heritage and resist "lazy mislabeling". However, many people said that the gesture was a lot more political than cultural, lambasting the decision as yet another act of Russophobia.The Polish deputy minister's remarks regarding Russian culture received a backlash online, with people comparing Glinski's stance with that of Nazi Germany.

