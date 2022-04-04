https://sputniknews.com/20220404/poland-hungary-rift-may-deepen-after-orbans-election-victory-expert-says-1094482080.html

Poland-Hungary Rift May Deepen After Orban’s Election Victory, Expert Says

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The victory of Hungarian ruling party Fidesz, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, may deepen the rift between Budapest and Warsaw

Orban has declared victory for his Fidesz party and its allied Christian Democratic People's Party in parliamentary elections on Sunday.The analyst went on to say that Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is known for being "on [US President] Joe Biden's leash," adding that it is jeopardizing both Polish sovereignty and peace in Europe. He claimed that PiS has found itself on the same side as former President of the European Council Donald Tusk, who actively tried to influence the Hungarian elections for the opposition, citing either possible desire to please Washington or the influence of PiS leader and Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who thinks the Kremlin is responsible for the death of his brother and late president, Lech Kaczynski.Following the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, former allies have had different responses, with the Hungarian government being against extending anti-Russian sanctions to energy resources or allowing the transfer of lethal weapons to Kiev through its territory. Meanwhile, Poland has assumed a more aggressive stance, pushing for a tough line on Moscow.

