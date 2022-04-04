'Now It's My Turn!': Trump Officially Endorses 'Wonderful Patriot' Sarah Palin for Congress
© REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZSarah Palin, 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate and former Alaska governor, speaks to the media as she exits the court during her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, at the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., February 14, 2022.
Former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin said on Friday that she intends to fill the "big shoes" left by late Rep. Don Young, who died earlier this year following a 49-year career in Congress.
Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed his support to Sarah Palin in her bid for a congressional seat.
According to the ex-president's statement shared with the media, "wonderful patriot" Palin will be "a true America First fighter on the ballot to replace the late and legendary Congressman Don Young."
"Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big," he said. "Now, it's my turn! Sarah has been a champion for Alaska values, Alaska energy, Alaska jobs, and the great people of Alaska."
Furthermore, Trump praised Palin for being a "popular" governor due to her stance against "corruption in both state government and the fake news media."
Notably, prior to announcing her decision, Palin, once John McCain's 2008 presidential running mate, reportedly spoke with Trump before filing paperwork to run for Alaska's vacant House seat.
And the former president claimed that it was Palin who "lifted the McCain presidential campaign out of the dumps,” even though the politician was battling "some very evil, stupid, and jealous people within the campaign itself."
"Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down, and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First!" Trump wrote.
Palin's campaign is one of many in an already crowded special election, with at least 50 people reportedly vying for the coveted House seat.
After Young, who had held Alaska's at-large House seat since 1973, died last month, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy called for a special election.
Palin was Alaska's ninth governor from 2006 to 2009, when she resigned.