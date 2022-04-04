'Now It's My Turn!': Trump Officially Endorses 'Wonderful Patriot' Sarah Palin for Congress

https://sputniknews.com/20220404/now-its-my-turn-trump-officially-endorses-wonderful-patriot-sarah-palin-for-congress-1094451544.html

Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed his support to Sarah Palin in her bid for a congressional seat.According to the ex-president's statement shared with the media, "wonderful patriot" Palin will be "a true America First fighter on the ballot to replace the late and legendary Congressman Don Young."Furthermore, Trump praised Palin for being a "popular" governor due to her stance against "corruption in both state government and the fake news media."Notably, prior to announcing her decision, Palin, once John McCain's 2008 presidential running mate, reportedly spoke with Trump before filing paperwork to run for Alaska's vacant House seat.And the former president claimed that it was Palin who "lifted the McCain presidential campaign out of the dumps,” even though the politician was battling "some very evil, stupid, and jealous people within the campaign itself."Palin's campaign is one of many in an already crowded special election, with at least 50 people reportedly vying for the coveted House seat. After Young, who had held Alaska's at-large House seat since 1973, died last month, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy called for a special election.Palin was Alaska's ninth governor from 2006 to 2009, when she resigned.

