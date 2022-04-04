https://sputniknews.com/20220404/nasa-postpones-critical-artemis-1-dress-rehearsal-over-exposure-concerns-during-fueling-1094450958.html

NASA Postpones Critical Artemis 1 Dress Rehearsal Over Exposure Concerns During Fueling

NASA Postpones Critical Artemis 1 Dress Rehearsal Over Exposure Concerns During Fueling

NASA confirmed in a late Saturday release that at least four lightning strikes pounded the area around Launch Pad 39B, home of the agency’s Space Launch System... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-04T01:22+0000

2022-04-04T01:22+0000

2022-04-04T01:19+0000

nasa

space launch sysyem (sls)

us

florida

postponement

chemical exposure

fuel

dress rehearsal

space

space exploration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094450923_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_17d8a08906db55a30fd644deb718976d.jpg

Officials have postponed what was supposed to be a nearly 3-day ‘wet dress rehearsal’ for the Artemis 1 SLS rocket after team members of the moon mission found themselves unable to pressurize the mobile launcher used to provide propellant to the megarocket.“Wet” dress rehearsals refer to tests in which a spacecraft’s rockets are loaded with liquid propellant necessary for take off.As a result, technicians were unable to safely proceed with the fueling portion of the test, which kicked off around 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday.The fueling segment requires more than 700,000 gallons (3.2 million liters) of propellant to be pumped into SLS megarocket’s core stage and cryogenic propulsion stage.NASA officials have said that teams are expected to continue the tanking process as early as Monday, depending on discussions regarding range and commodity availability.Artemis 1 team members began fueling the megarocket Sunday morning, just hours after the area surrounding its upgraded launch pad endured severe weather, including at least four lightning strikes.The SLS and its Orion crew capsule were spared from lightning strikes that could cause dayslong delays, including at least one strike deemed to be the strongest encountered by the new system. Both the SLS and Orion capsule were powered up, while the side-mounted solid rocket boosters and an interim cryogenic propulsion stage were off at the time.The SLS rocket will launch NASA’s Orion spacecraft without a crew for its initial four-to-six-week moon mission later this year. Boeing, the space agency’s primary contractor, has been assisting with the development of the costly rocket since the early 2010s.Despite the postponement, a livestream of the test has remained active since later Friday morning.No live commentary or audio is likely to accompany the stream, as previously stated by NASA, citing International Traffic in Arms Regulation restrictions.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220402/nasas-artemis-1-begins-critical-wet-dress-rehearsal-ahead-of-summer-liftoff--1094408563.html

florida

space

moon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

nasa, space launch sysyem (sls), us, florida, postponement, chemical exposure, fuel, dress rehearsal, space, space exploration, moon, boeing, mars