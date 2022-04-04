London's National Gallery Renames Degas' 'Russian Dancers' in Nod to Ukraine

https://sputniknews.com/20220404/londons-national-gallery-renames-degas-russian-dancers-in-nod-to-ukraine-1094465621.html
The National Gallery in London has changed the name of Edgar Degas' painting "Russian Dancers" to "Ukrainian Dancers", deeming the current tense situation in Eastern Europe "appropriate" for such changes.The move was praised by some as long overdue, since debates around Degas' painting did not start in 2022 but much earlier, with Ukrainian art activist Mariia Kashchenko telling The Guardian that "it's really important now to get things right", even though the term "Russian art" was an "easy umbrella term" when it came to Slavic culture.But while some praise the National Gallery's decision as a step towards getting rid of "lazy mislabeling", others argued that it looks more like a political gesture than a nod to Ukrainian heritage.Currently, the controversial Degas painting is not on display.The French painter created the work in 1899 and chose to name it "Russian Dancers". London's National Gallery appears to be a pioneer when it comes to re-naming the painting, as, for example, The Metropolitan Museum in New York still displays it as "Russian Dancers".The National Gallery's decision falls in line with the West's recent push to "cancel" things that are even remotely related to Russia: Russian cats, Russian music, and even trees named in honour of Russian writers.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
The move to rename one of the best masterpieces of French Impressionism comes in the wake of targeting many things related to Russia in light of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine: from businesses and media outlets to culture and sports.
The National Gallery in London has changed the name of Edgar Degas' painting "Russian Dancers" to "Ukrainian Dancers", deeming the current tense situation in Eastern Europe "appropriate" for such changes.
"The title of this painting has been an ongoing point of discussion for many years and is covered in scholarly literature; however there has been increased focus on it over the past month due to the current situation so therefore we felt it was an appropriate moment to update the painting's title to better reflect the subject of the painting", a National Gallery spokesperson explained as cited by The Guardian.
The move was praised by some as long overdue, since debates around Degas' painting did not start in 2022 but much earlier, with Ukrainian art activist Mariia Kashchenko telling The Guardian that "it's really important now to get things right", even though the term "Russian art" was an "easy umbrella term" when it came to Slavic culture.
"As a Ukrainian person, in the past I would have encountered times when I was called Russian, or where Ukrainian heritage was described as Russian", Kashchenko said.
But while some praise the National Gallery's decision as a step towards getting rid of "lazy mislabeling", others argued that it looks more like a political gesture than a nod to Ukrainian heritage.
Currently, the controversial Degas painting is not on display.
The French painter created the work in 1899 and chose to name it "Russian Dancers". London's National Gallery appears to be a pioneer when it comes to re-naming the painting, as, for example, The Metropolitan Museum in New York still displays
it as "Russian Dancers".
The National Gallery's decision falls in line with the West's recent push to "cancel" things that are even remotely related to Russia: Russian cats
, Russian music
, and even trees
named in honour of Russian writers.
