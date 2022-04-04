LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Town in LPR, Firing Five 152-mm Calibre Rounds
Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country following an appeal from the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West slapped multiple sanctions on Moscow.
Russian forces and the Donetsk militia are advancing in Donbass, pressing Ukrainian forces from the region. At the same time, Moscow and Kiev are trying to reach an agreement, as peace negotiations are expected to continue this week.
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, since the beginning of the operation, Russian troops have eliminated at least 386 Ukrainian UAVs, 1,918 tanks and armoured vehicles, 209 rocket launchers, and over 1,700 military vehicles.
