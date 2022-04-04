International
https://sputniknews.com/20220404/kanye-west-wins-grammy-despite-being-barred-from-performing-at-ceremony-1094454746.html
Kanye West Wins Grammy Despite Being Barred From Performing at Ceremony
Kanye West Wins Grammy Despite Being Barred From Performing at Ceremony
American rapper Kanye West aka Ye was nominated in five categories, including Best Rap Album for "Donda", Album of the Year for "Donda" and Lil Nas X's... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-04T06:12+0000
2022-04-04T06:12+0000
society
grammy awards
grammy awards
music industry
music award
award ceremony
kanye west
kim kardashian
pete davidson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091617826_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_d3d64acd3494d55db9d78db9457e79f0.jpg
Rapper Kanye West had a big win at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday despite his absence and being barred from performing at the gala music award night held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.The 44-year-old rapper was honoured with two trophies in the best melodic rap performance for "Hurricane" featuring The Weeknd and best rap song for "Jail" featuring Jay-Z. West was barred from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his "concerning online behaviour" because of which his Instagram account was suspended for violating the platform's harassment policy. West was accused of harassing ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her beau comedian Pete Davidson on social media and through his new music video "Easy".He also used a racial slur against host Trevor Noah for discussing the feud between West, Kardashian, and Davidson on "The Daily Show". Noah had said that West brutally harassing Kardashian and Davidson was "terrifying to watch". With his two wins at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, West brought his Grammy-winning streak total to 24.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091617826_150:0:2817:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_e35bbb1461eab7363d325c5fd33302dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, grammy awards, grammy awards, music industry, music award, award ceremony, kanye west, kim kardashian, pete davidson

Kanye West Wins Grammy Despite Being Barred From Performing at Ceremony

06:12 GMT 04.04.2022
© AP Photo / Michael WykeIn this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston.
In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2022
© AP Photo / Michael Wyke
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
American rapper Kanye West aka Ye was nominated in five categories, including Best Rap Album for "Donda", Album of the Year for "Donda" and Lil Nas X's "Montenero", Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Hurricane" featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby, and Best Rap Song for "Jail", featuring Jay-Z.
Rapper Kanye West had a big win at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday despite his absence and being barred from performing at the gala music award night held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The 44-year-old rapper was honoured with two trophies in the best melodic rap performance for "Hurricane" featuring The Weeknd and best rap song for "Jail" featuring Jay-Z.
West was barred from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his "concerning online behaviour" because of which his Instagram account was suspended for violating the platform's harassment policy.
© Photo : Twitter/@RecordingAcadRapper Kanye West wins two Grammy Awards despite being barred from performing at the musical gala
Rapper Kanye West wins two Grammy Awards despite being barred from performing at the musical gala - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2022
Rapper Kanye West wins two Grammy Awards despite being barred from performing at the musical gala
© Photo : Twitter/@RecordingAcad
West was accused of harassing ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her beau comedian Pete Davidson on social media and through his new music video "Easy".
He also used a racial slur against host Trevor Noah for discussing the feud between West, Kardashian, and Davidson on "The Daily Show". Noah had said that West brutally harassing Kardashian and Davidson was "terrifying to watch".
With his two wins at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, West brought his Grammy-winning streak total to 24.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала