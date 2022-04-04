https://sputniknews.com/20220404/kanye-west-wins-grammy-despite-being-barred-from-performing-at-ceremony-1094454746.html
Kanye West Wins Grammy Despite Being Barred From Performing at Ceremony
American rapper Kanye West aka Ye was nominated in five categories, including Best Rap Album for "Donda", Album of the Year for "Donda" and Lil Nas X's... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International
Rapper Kanye West had a big win at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday despite his absence and being barred from performing at the gala music award night held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.The 44-year-old rapper was honoured with two trophies in the best melodic rap performance for "Hurricane" featuring The Weeknd and best rap song for "Jail" featuring Jay-Z. West was barred from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his "concerning online behaviour" because of which his Instagram account was suspended for violating the platform's harassment policy. West was accused of harassing ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her beau comedian Pete Davidson on social media and through his new music video "Easy".He also used a racial slur against host Trevor Noah for discussing the feud between West, Kardashian, and Davidson on "The Daily Show". Noah had said that West brutally harassing Kardashian and Davidson was "terrifying to watch". With his two wins at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, West brought his Grammy-winning streak total to 24.
American rapper Kanye West aka Ye was nominated in five categories, including Best Rap Album for "Donda", Album of the Year for "Donda" and Lil Nas X's "Montenero", Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Hurricane" featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby, and Best Rap Song for "Jail", featuring Jay-Z.
