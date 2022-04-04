https://sputniknews.com/20220404/jon-batistes-we-are-wins-album-of-the-year-grammy-1094455165.html
Jon Batiste's 'We Are' Wins Album of the Year Grammy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Singer-songwriter Jon Batiste won Album of the Year for "We Are" at the 2022 Grammy Awards. 04.04.2022, Sputnik International
The Grammys took place on Sunday at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Batiste had the most nominations (11) this year. He also won the Best Music Video Grammy for "Freedom", and Best American Roots Song and Performance for "Cry".The Song of the Year Grammy went to the R&B duo Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) for "Leave the Door Open", which was also named Record of the Year. "Leave the Door Open" also won the Grammy for Best R&B Song.The Best Traditional R&B Performance award went to H.E.R for "Fight for You" and Best R&B Performance was shared by Silk Sonic ("Leave the Door Open") and Jazmine Sullivan ("Pick Up Your Feelings"). Sullivan also won the Best R&B Album Grammy for "Heaux Tales".Olivia Rodrigo won the Best New Artist Grammy and also took the Best Pop Solo Performance award for her hit "Drivers License". Rodrigo's "Sour" was named Best Pop Vocal Album.The Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award went to Doja Cat and SZA for "Kiss Me More".The Foo Fighters won three Grammys: Best Rock Album for "Medicine at Midnight", Best Rock Song for "Waiting on a War", and Best Rock Performance for "Making a Fire".
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Singer-songwriter Jon Batiste won Album of the Year for "We Are" at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
The Grammys took place on Sunday at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Batiste had the most nominations (11) this year. He also won the Best Music Video Grammy for "Freedom", and Best American Roots Song and Performance for "Cry".
The Song of the Year Grammy
went to the R&B duo Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) for "Leave the Door Open", which was also named Record of the Year. "Leave the Door Open" also won the Grammy for Best R&B Song.
The Best Traditional R&B Performance award went to H.E.R for "Fight for You" and Best R&B Performance was shared by Silk Sonic ("Leave the Door Open") and Jazmine Sullivan ("Pick Up Your Feelings"). Sullivan also won the Best R&B Album Grammy for "Heaux Tales".
Olivia Rodrigo won the Best New Artist Grammy and also took the Best Pop Solo Performance award for her hit "Drivers License". Rodrigo's "Sour" was named Best Pop Vocal Album.
The Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award went to Doja Cat and SZA for "Kiss Me More".
The Foo Fighters won three Grammys: Best Rock Album for "Medicine at Midnight", Best Rock Song for "Waiting on a War", and Best Rock Performance for "Making a Fire".
