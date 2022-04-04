https://sputniknews.com/20220404/joe-biden-calls-on-congress-to-pass-new-anti-gun-laws-in-wake-of-sacramento-massacre-1094474840.html

Joe Biden Calls on Congress to Pass New Anti-Gun Laws In Wake of Sacramento Massacre

Joe Biden Calls on Congress to Pass New Anti-Gun Laws In Wake of Sacramento Massacre

Six people were killed and a dozen more injured in a shooting in Sacramento, California, on 3 April at night. Unknown gunmen opened fire on 10th Street outside... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-04T17:29+0000

2022-04-04T17:29+0000

2022-04-04T17:29+0000

us

california

shooting

gun laws

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094452461_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ef014abd54c7b84a9fd8e505363cd4d1.jpg

US President Joe Biden has condemned the Sunday shooting in Sacramento, California and called on Congress to do more to prevent future tragedy. He stated that "another community [was] devastated by gun violence" and argued that its survivors were left with "wounds both visible and invisible".POTUS particularly urged Congress to pass laws banning "ghost guns", as well as assault weapons and high-capacity magazines on a federal level, introducing comprehensive background checks for all purchases of a weapon and ending the immunity from liability that the gun manufacturers at present enjoy. Biden also called on Congress to pass the budget proposed by his administration and include funding for the police and the crime prevention and intervention strategies across the US.Biden also boasted that the executive action of his administration aimed at reducing gun crime in the US via gun-trafficking strike forces and help for the American cities aimed at broadening "community violence interventions", as well as for hiring more police officers.Six people were killed and a dozen more injured in a shooting that took place at around 2am on 3 April outside London Club, and El Santo Restaurant & Ultralounge in 10th street in Sacramento. The details of the incident remain sketchy. One of the videos from the site suggested that a melee erupted outside the restaurant right before the shooting started.Local media cited witnesses as claiming that an automatic gun was fired from one of the passing cars and that a screeching sound of a speeding vehicle was heard once the shots stopped.Police said that the investigation into the incident is "preliminary" and the reasons for the shooting remain unclear. They believe that there were at least two gunmen, who remain at large. One stolen handgun was found at the scene after the shooting.An anonymous police source told 'Los Angeles Times' that gang involvement hasn't been ruled out as a cause of the massacre, and that this was already the third shooting this year in the US to leave at least six dead.During his campaign, Joe Biden put making gun laws stricter as one of his priorities for his presidency, but has so far failed to achieve anything meaningful because of opposition in Congress, especially from members of the GOP. The prospects of gun control laws look even dimmer in the context of the Democrat Party's looming losses in the forthcoming mid-terms. Citing the president's low ratings, a number of political experts warned that the Democrats might lose their slim majorities in Congress if they don't do something to avert it.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

us, california, shooting, gun laws, joe biden