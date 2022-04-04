'It's Hard for the Fans': Neymar, Mbappe Break Silence on Issues With Paris Saint-Germain Supporters

https://sputniknews.com/20220404/its-hard-for-the-fans-neymar-mbappe-break-silence-on-issues-with-paris-saint-germain-supporters-1094473326.html

In recent days, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) players have been at the receiving end of severe criticism from the club's fans, who have often questioned their... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

Last month, PSG's dream of claiming their maiden European title ended in disaster as La Liga leaders Real Madrid defeated them in comprehensive fashion at the Santiago Bernabeu in March.But the after-effects of that painful loss are still reverberating at Parc des Princes with the club's admirers jeering their own stars with whistles, something some of the biggest names in the sport are not liking at all.Both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have echoed similar sentiments on their conflict with the team's supporters as the two megastars claimed that the defeat in the continental tournament was hard to digest for them.The 2018 World Cup winner went as far as to say that the fans were hurt and that's why they are behaving like they have been in the past few weeks."The fans have the right to whistle, while we'll focus on working on the pitch," the 23-year-old footballer added.On the other hand, Neymar advised the fans to forget the defeat because just like them, they were hoping to win the tournament, but failed in achieving their goal."We don't like to lose and what happened in Madrid was tough," the Brazil hitman said. "It hurt because we hoped to reach the Champions League final. I know it's hard for the fans to accept that defeat, but it's even tougher for us to accept it. Now, we have to look forward".On Sunday, another first-team member of PSG's squad was booed by the fans and he was none other than Sergio Ramos.Surprisingly, the Spaniard didn't feature in their loss to Madrid but still caused some unrest within the fanbase because of his continuing struggles with injuries in Paris.

