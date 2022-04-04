https://sputniknews.com/20220404/gop-states-file-lawsuit-to-stop-biden-lifting-title-42-order-1094465928.html

GOP States File Lawsuit to Stop Biden Lifting Title 42 Order

GOP States File Lawsuit to Stop Biden Lifting Title 42 Order

Title 42 was frequently used by the Trump administration during the coronavirus pandemic to prevent many migrants from entering the United States. Recently... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-04T11:44+0000

2022-04-04T11:44+0000

2022-04-04T12:16+0000

us

donald trump

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094467063_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_8d584cb87b3842b58e96aa233ffda08d.jpg

Three GOP states announced that they have sued the Biden administration over its decision to rescind the Title 42 public health order, arguing that the decision is unlawful and poses a threat to the country, Fox News reported on Monday.On 1 April, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky issued an order terminating Title 42 - a provision that allowed US border officials to expel migrants citing public health concerns triggered by the raging coronavirus pandemic.The CDC deemed the provision "no longer necessary", and announced that it will be halted on 23 May."To be clear, most individuals who crossed the border without legal authorisation will be promptly placed into removal proceedings and if they are unable to establish a legal basis to remain in the United States, they'll be expeditiously removed", White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Thursday, explaining the Biden administration's decision.Still, the move to end Title 42 prompted a wave of criticism, particularly from conservatives, who insisted that ditching the provision will worsen the migrant crisis in the United States.His sentiment was echoed by House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who said that the termination of Title 42 will "invite a lawless surge of illegal border crossings, enriching human traffickers and overwhelming our great Border Patrol".Former President Donald Trump also said that the repeal of Title 42 will cause a spike in illegal migration.Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) argued that if the Biden administration seeks to end Title 42, then it should also lift all coronavirus restrictions in the country.According to estimations by The Hill, once Title 42 is lifted, border crossings could jump from the current numbers of around 7,000 to as high as 18,000 crossings a day. The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on 1 April, saying that it "is always preparing for the ebb and flow of migration patterns".

https://sputniknews.com/20220403/trump-warns-us-will-be-deluged-by-illegal-immigration-after-bidens-foolhardy-repeal-of-title-42-1094444996.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, donald trump, joe biden