https://sputniknews.com/20220404/duke--duchess-of-cambridge-ready-for-move-closer-to-queen-elizabeth-amid-prince-andrew-concerns-1094454223.html

Duke & Duchess of Cambridge Ready for Move Closer to Queen Elizabeth Amid Prince Andrew Concerns

Duke & Duchess of Cambridge Ready for Move Closer to Queen Elizabeth Amid Prince Andrew Concerns

Due to fear that disgraced Prince Andrew is getting too close to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are choosing to move closer... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-04T04:02+0000

2022-04-04T04:02+0000

2022-04-04T04:26+0000

prince andrew

virginia roberts giuffre

prince william

kate middleton

queen elizabeth ii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093742823_0:94:3072:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_5b3d4d3ca6e27928e96d4f7c4c41f5b9.jpg

William and Kate plus three: Prince George (8), Princess Charlotte (6), and Prince Louis (3), are eyeing up property this summer in order to move closer to their grandmother the Queen this summer, but you won't catch this couple eyeing up any old ranch on Zillow. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have begun their search and have already looked at several royal mansions in Windsor.Kate, 40, and Will, 39, have ruled out Fort Belvedere, which belonged to the Queen's uncle King Edward VIII and his lover Wallis Simpson, the woman whom King Edward abdicated the throne for so he could marry.There were also rumours that suggested the pair may have looked at Adelaide Cottage as well, which was built in 1831 by King William IV for his wife Queen Adelaide. The cottage rests in the shadow of Windsor Castle, the Queen's official residence, as well as the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world.The couple reportedly took a peek at Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge, a 31-bedroom mansion he might lose his rights to due to his sex abuse scandal tied to disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted serial sex offender and paedophile who committed suicide while awaiting trial.One of Epstein's alleged victims named Virginia Giuffre says that he raped and sexually abused her when she was 17. A photo shows Prince Andrew and Giuffre together. "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me", Giuffre said in a statement after successfully suing Prince Andrew. "The powerful and the rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions".There is growing tension in the family as certain royals believe the now disgraced Andrew is trying to use his closeness to the Queen as a life-line back into society's good graces. While the Queen has stripped her second son (and ninth in line to the throne) of his royal title and military honours, sources say Andrew is spending more and more time with her especially since the passing of her husband Prince Philip.The Queen allowed Andrew to walk her into Westminster Abbey at Prince Philip's memorial service, despite the Queen's eldest son Prince Charles and grandson William reportedly begging her not to. Sources say there is now a growing concern that he will use the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend in June as another stepping stone back into the "good graces" of society."The need to move to Windsor is growing more and more. Andrew spends a lot of time with the Queen. He lives next door and is always there for her. During the COVID lockdown, the family were glad Andrew was always on hand", a source said."There is not a man, woman, or child who would not say he had every right to be at Philip's thanksgiving. But the family have been adamant there's no way back", they added. "There are real fears that despite being banished from The Firm in January, he is using his closeness to the Queen as a springboard back into public life".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220319/queen-elizabeth-may-spend-much-more-time-at-her-scottish-highlands-retreat---report-1094005968.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220309/uk-treasury-claims-no-public-money-used-in-prince-andrews-deal-with-sex-abuse-accuser-giuffre-1093703757.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

prince andrew, virginia roberts giuffre, prince william, kate middleton, queen elizabeth ii