International
https://sputniknews.com/20220404/civic-body-mayor-in-india-writes-to-commissioner-seeking-closure-of-meat-shops-during-navaratri-1094472940.html
Civic Body Mayor in India Writes to Commissioner Seeking Closure of Meat Shops During Navaratri
Civic Body Mayor in India Writes to Commissioner Seeking Closure of Meat Shops During Navaratri
The festival of Navaratri is celebrated twice a year in India, first during March-April and then between September and October. The festival occurs at the... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-04T19:08+0000
2022-04-04T19:08+0000
india
india
religion
religion
religion
festival
festival
festival
delhi
new delhi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094479915_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_02577dbb491967e229ee5fdb69e5547b.jpg
The mayor of South Delhi's Municipal Corporation, Mukesh Suryan, wrote on Monday to the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), asking for the “closure of meat shops during the nine-day period of the Navaratri festival extending from 2 April to 11 April”.In his letter, Suryan said that during the auspicious period of Navaratri, devotees of the Goddess Durga observe a fast for nine days, adhering to a strict vegetarian diet and abstaining from non-vegetarian foods, alcohol and even some spices.In the letter, Suryan said: “People visit temples to worship and pay their respects to the Goddess Durga and observe a fast. They forego even the use of onion and garlic, and the sight of meat being sold in the open or near temples could make them uncomfortable. Their religious sentiments are also affected when they come across meat shops or when they have to tolerate the foul smell of meat on their way to offer daily prayers to the goddess.”“Such incidents can be prevented if meat shops are closed during the period of Naavratri in the area under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction. The closing of meat shops is also necessary to maintain the cleanliness in and around the temples,” it added.Suryan also raised the issue of hygiene, writing in the letter that “some meat shops dump waste in the gutter or beside the road, which stray dogs feed on. It is not only unhygienic but an appalling sight for passers-by”.The mayor of East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Shyam Sundar Agarwal, made a similar request and said "closing meat shops will make us happy during this festival".Navaratri is one of the most widely celebrated festivals among Hindus, especially in the northern part of India. According to Indian mythology, it symbolises the victory of good over evil and the awakening of the divine female.
india
delhi
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094479915_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9c72aebda16737a215debe16262945ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, india, religion, religion, religion, festival, festival, festival, delhi, new delhi

Civic Body Mayor in India Writes to Commissioner Seeking Closure of Meat Shops During Navaratri

19:08 GMT 04.04.2022
© AP Photo / Channi AnandA Hindu devotee lights lamps inside the historical Baba Sidh Goria temple on the first day of the Navratri, or nine nights festival, in Jammu, India, Saturday, April 2, 2022.
A Hindu devotee lights lamps inside the historical Baba Sidh Goria temple on the first day of the Navratri, or nine nights festival, in Jammu, India, Saturday, April 2, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2022
© AP Photo / Channi Anand
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
The festival of Navaratri is celebrated twice a year in India, first during March-April and then between September and October. The festival occurs at the juncture when the seasons are changing and at these times, nature undergoes a fundamental metamorphosis. People celebrate Navaratri by worshipping the Goddess Durga who embodies nature.
The mayor of South Delhi's Municipal Corporation, Mukesh Suryan, wrote on Monday to the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), asking for the “closure of meat shops during the nine-day period of the Navaratri festival extending from 2 April to 11 April”.
In his letter, Suryan said that during the auspicious period of Navaratri, devotees of the Goddess Durga observe a fast for nine days, adhering to a strict vegetarian diet and abstaining from non-vegetarian foods, alcohol and even some spices.
In the letter, Suryan said: “People visit temples to worship and pay their respects to the Goddess Durga and observe a fast. They forego even the use of onion and garlic, and the sight of meat being sold in the open or near temples could make them uncomfortable. Their religious sentiments are also affected when they come across meat shops or when they have to tolerate the foul smell of meat on their way to offer daily prayers to the goddess.”
“Such incidents can be prevented if meat shops are closed during the period of Naavratri in the area under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction. The closing of meat shops is also necessary to maintain the cleanliness in and around the temples,” it added.
Suryan also raised the issue of hygiene, writing in the letter that “some meat shops dump waste in the gutter or beside the road, which stray dogs feed on. It is not only unhygienic but an appalling sight for passers-by”.
The mayor of East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Shyam Sundar Agarwal, made a similar request and said "closing meat shops will make us happy during this festival".
Navaratri is one of the most widely celebrated festivals among Hindus, especially in the northern part of India. According to Indian mythology, it symbolises the victory of good over evil and the awakening of the divine female.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала