Bus Reportedly Catches Fire in Paris Near Notre-Dame Cathedral - Video
14:45 GMT 04.04.2022 (Updated: 15:31 GMT 04.04.2022)
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIERFirefighters work at the scene where a bus caught fire in Paris, France, April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
It is not yet clear what caused the blaze that engulfed the bus and a nearby bus stop.
A bus caught fire on Boulevard Saint-Germain in Paris, France on 4 April, Reuters reports citing an unnamed witness. Black smoke was seen rising from the spot where the bus and the nearby stop were engulfed in flames, Reuters added.
Local police issued a tweet confirming that one of the RATP public transportation buses was on fire in Place Maubert and that the emergency services were responding. However, there are currently no details as to what caused the blaze.
© Twitter @FrancescComitoPhotos from the alleged site of the fire - Francesco Comito (@FrancescComito)
Photos from the alleged site of the fire - Francesco Comito (@FrancescComito)
© Twitter @FrancescComito
Several social media users posted videos and photos from the site of the alleged incident. According to them, the blaze erupted not far from Notre-Dame Cathedral.
#Feu de bus #ratp pour#boulevardstgermain #Paris #RATP pic.twitter.com/Tw2MNNcHtk— JP NEWS PHOTOGRAPHER (@JPFOTOGRAFOSS) April 4, 2022
❗️A column of smoke rose between the 5th and 6th arrondissements of Paris, near the river Seine.— Francesco Comito (@FrancescComito) April 4, 2022
According to some sources, a bus caught fire. pic.twitter.com/rGTxv7F3V8
Footage that emerged later on social media showed fires in the nearly burnt-out bus being extinguished by firefighters who arrived at the scene.
A bus is on fire on St. Germain Blvd, Paris. https://t.co/etc5iS8IPw pic.twitter.com/WArkJuD5mw— Orhan Kolukisa (@orhankolukisa) April 4, 2022
The incident took place near Notre-Dame cathedral, which caught fire back in 2019. The blaze destroyed the cathedral's wooden roof and damaged some of the interiors.
