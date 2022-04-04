https://sputniknews.com/20220404/bus-reportedly-catches-fire-in-paris-near-notre-dame-cathedral-1094473238.html

Bus Reportedly Catches Fire in Paris Near Notre-Dame Cathedral - Video

Bus Reportedly Catches Fire in Paris Near Notre-Dame Cathedral - Video

It is not yet clear what caused the blaze that engulfed the bus and a nearby bus stop. 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

A bus caught fire on Boulevard Saint-Germain in Paris, France on 4 April, Reuters reports citing an unnamed witness. Black smoke was seen rising from the spot where the bus and the nearby stop were engulfed in flames, Reuters added.Local police issued a tweet confirming that one of the RATP public transportation buses was on fire in Place Maubert and that the emergency services were responding. However, there are currently no details as to what caused the blaze.Several social media users posted videos and photos from the site of the alleged incident. According to them, the blaze erupted not far from Notre-Dame Cathedral.Footage that emerged later on social media showed fires in the nearly burnt-out bus being extinguished by firefighters who arrived at the scene.The incident took place near Notre-Dame cathedral, which caught fire back in 2019. The blaze destroyed the cathedral's wooden roof and damaged some of the interiors.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

