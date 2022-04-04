https://sputniknews.com/20220404/at-least-one-killed-six-injured-as-ramadan-begins-violently-in-kashmir-1094469109.html

At Least One Killed, Six Injured as Ramadan Begins Violently in Kashmir

At Least One Killed, Six Injured as Ramadan Begins Violently in Kashmir

A paramilitary trooper was killed and another injured after suspected militants carried out an attack in the Srinagar area of India's Jammu and Kashmir union territory on Monday. So far the region has witnessed four militant attacks in only 24 hours.The attack on the paramilitary troopers was the third such incident since Sunday when the region's Muslim population began observing the holy month of Ramadan. Late on Monday evening, a fourth militant attack took place in which a Kashmiri Pandit, named Bal Krishan, was shot at by suspected militants at his home in south Kashmir's Shopian region.According to the police statement, Krishan received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately taken to a hospital where he is being treated. Hours before the attack in Shopian district, suspected militants attacked Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers, posted in Lal Chowk area, considered the city centre of Srinagar.After the incident, the injured troopers were rushed to a nearby hospital.A senior official at the hospital, however, later confirmed that one of the wounded troopers succumbed to his injuries and the condition of another was “stable”.In a separate incident, on Monday, suspected militants shot at and injured two non-local labourers in south Kashmir’s Pulwama District.The attacks on Monday happened a day after a non-Kashmiri driver and his conductor were shot at in another attack that took place late Sunday in Pulwama. The attacks were condemned by political parties including the region's National Conference (NC) which termed the attack as “cowardly".Former state chiefs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the militant attacks. In his tweet, Abdullah wrote he was "sorry to hear about the attack on Bal Krishan in Shopian area of South Kashmir".The incidents follow a pattern of attacks that were witnessed last year in October when several non-resident labourers and local minority members were targeted by suspected militants.This year 41 militants have been killed in J&K, according to police data available to Sputnik.The Kashmir region is claimed in its entirety by both India and Pakistan. An insurgency against India erupted in Indian-administered Kashmir in the late Eighties to secure either independence or complete merger with Pakistan.India accuses Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism in the region.Tensions between the two countries have existed since the government of India stripped the region of its semi-autonomous state in 2019. Subsequently, occasional attacks on non-locals and minority communities have been witnessed in the region.

