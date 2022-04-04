At Least One Killed, Six Injured as Ramadan Begins Violently in Kashmir
19:06 GMT 04.04.2022 (Updated: 19:07 GMT 04.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Dar YasinIndian paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a government school where two teachers were shot dead by assailants in the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021
© AP Photo / Dar Yasin
The Kashmir region is claimed in its entirety both by India and Pakistan. An insurgency against India erupted in Indian-administered Kashmir in the late Eighties to secure independence or complete a merger with Pakistan.
A paramilitary trooper was killed and another injured after suspected militants carried out an attack in the Srinagar area of India's Jammu and Kashmir union territory on Monday. So far the region has witnessed four militant attacks in only 24 hours.
The attack on the paramilitary troopers was the third such incident since Sunday when the region's Muslim population began observing the holy month of Ramadan.
Late on Monday evening, a fourth militant attack took place in which a Kashmiri Pandit, named Bal Krishan, was shot at by suspected militants at his home in south Kashmir's Shopian region.
According to the police statement, Krishan received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately taken to a hospital where he is being treated.
Hours before the attack in Shopian district, suspected militants attacked Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers, posted in Lal Chowk area, considered the city centre of Srinagar.
After the incident, the injured troopers were rushed to a nearby hospital.
A senior official at the hospital, however, later confirmed that one of the wounded troopers succumbed to his injuries and the condition of another was “stable”.
In a separate incident, on Monday, suspected militants shot at and injured two non-local labourers in south Kashmir’s Pulwama District.
The attacks on Monday happened a day after a non-Kashmiri driver and his conductor were shot at in another attack that took place late Sunday in Pulwama.
"In all three attacks ,the armed assailants fled right after hitting their targets. Police and paramilitary forces have laid a cordon and search operation to nab the attackers," a police officer told Sputnik after a CRPF trooper was killed in Srinagar.
The attacks were condemned by political parties including the region's National Conference (NC) which termed the attack as “cowardly".
“[We] unreservedly condemn the cowardly attack in Maisuma, Srinagar earlier in the day, in which one CRPF personnel lost his life. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. Prayers for the swift recovery of the one injured,” the party stated.
Former state chiefs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the militant attacks. In his tweet, Abdullah wrote he was "sorry to hear about the attack on Bal Krishan in Shopian area of South Kashmir".
Sorry to hear about the attack on Bal Krishan in Shopian area of South Kashmir. I unequivocally condemn this attack on a member of the minority community & pray for his speedy recovery.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 4, 2022
The incidents follow a pattern of attacks that were witnessed last year in October when several non-resident labourers and local minority members were targeted by suspected militants.
This year 41 militants have been killed in J&K, according to police data available to Sputnik.
India accuses Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism in the region.
Tensions between the two countries have existed since the government of India stripped the region of its semi-autonomous state in 2019. Subsequently, occasional attacks on non-locals and minority communities have been witnessed in the region.