Youth Action of Solidarity With Russia Takes Place in Caracas
Youth Action of Solidarity With Russia Takes Place in Caracas
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - JPSUV, the youth wing of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), and National Assembly lawmakers have organised an action to... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International
"It is especially symbolic that the current event was timed by the organisers to coincide with the opening of a new sports facility. At a time when Russian athletes, including Paralympic athletes, are being aggressively attacked by the West with its 'cancellation' policy, the Venezuelan people are decorating their sports venues with signs of solidarity with the Russian people and government. This unites us, makes our friendship and solidarity in the face of a common threat to peace and the sovereignty of independent states even stronger", Melik-Bagdasarov said on Saturday.The Russian ambassador participated in the opening of the new sports centre in the Venezuelan capital, along with JPSUV leaders and lawmakers. The organisers of the event presented a graffiti drawing consisting of the images of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Commander Hugo Chavez, as well as the letter "Z" which has become a symbol of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.In the early hours of 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev's forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
russia, venezuela, ukraine, us

Youth Action of Solidarity With Russia Takes Place in Caracas

05:45 GMT 03.04.2022 (Updated: 05:50 GMT 03.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixRussian Ambassador to Venezuela, Sergey Melik Bagdasarov, center, stands in front of a mural featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin and the late President Hugo Chavez, during an event to inaugurate a basketball and soccer venue, in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Russian Ambassador to Venezuela, Sergey Melik Bagdasarov, center, stands in front of a mural featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin and the late President Hugo Chavez, during an event to inaugurate a basketball and soccer venue, in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 2, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2022
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - JPSUV, the youth wing of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), and National Assembly lawmakers have organised an action to show solidarity with Russia in Caracas, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov said.
"It is especially symbolic that the current event was timed by the organisers to coincide with the opening of a new sports facility. At a time when Russian athletes, including Paralympic athletes, are being aggressively attacked by the West with its 'cancellation' policy, the Venezuelan people are decorating their sports venues with signs of solidarity with the Russian people and government. This unites us, makes our friendship and solidarity in the face of a common threat to peace and the sovereignty of independent states even stronger", Melik-Bagdasarov said on Saturday.
The Russian ambassador participated in the opening of the new sports centre in the Venezuelan capital, along with JPSUV leaders and lawmakers.
The organisers of the event presented a graffiti drawing consisting of the images of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Commander Hugo Chavez, as well as the letter "Z" which has become a symbol of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
In the early hours of 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev's forces.
Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
