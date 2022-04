https://sputniknews.com/20220403/trump-claims-us-has-reached-catastrophic-low-point-under-biden-administration-1094432982.html

Trump Claims US Has Reached 'Catastrophic Low Point' Under Biden Administration

Trump Claims US Has Reached 'Catastrophic Low Point' Under Biden Administration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is going through the "most dangerous period" in its history, former US President Donald Trump told his supporters in... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International

"Historians will record this period of American history as a catastrophic low point and a stain upon our once great reputation," Trump said at his rally in Washington Township on Saturday.The former president said that the US has never been treated by other countries with such "disrespect and scorn" and that other countries’ leaders are allegedly not returning Joe Biden’s phone calls.Trump claimed that the current state of affairs is the result of US withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was a "humiliation" for Washington.He added that there is nothing that can be done to "stop Joe Biden's mental and physical decline" but the upcoming midterm elections are crucial, since the "decline" of the US can be stopped.Trump accused Biden of unleashing a "war on American energy" and bringing about the highest gas and food prices in US history. The former president also said that Biden’s "weakness" led to the "Ukraine disaster."On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

