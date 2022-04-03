https://sputniknews.com/20220403/tory-whip-suspended-over-allegations-of-sexual-misconduct-cocaine-use-1094435896.html
Tory Whip Suspended Over Allegations of Sexual Misconduct, Cocaine Use
Tory Whip Suspended Over Allegations of Sexual Misconduct, Cocaine Use
Conservative whip David Warburton is being probed by the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, a parliamentary harassment watchdog set up in 2019... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-03T05:48+0000
2022-04-03T05:48+0000
2022-04-03T05:48+0000
uk
uk conservative party
lawmaker
mp
allegations
sexual misconduct
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107864/33/1078643320_0:141:1800:1154_1920x0_80_0_0_0dd6d33e7bdd1eaa7bdd908c0bade74f.jpg
The UK's Conservative Party has removed the whip from David Warburton after a number of allegations concerning sexual misconduct and drug use.The allegations are being investigated by parliament's new Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS), which earlier received a report that the MP for Somerset had behaved inappropriately.The 56-year-old denies any wrongdoing, claiming that he has "enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately the way things work means that doesn't come out first".The claims come after The Sunday Times reported that Warburton had been accused by three women of unwanted sexual comments and sexual touching. According to the newspaper, two of the women are former aides of the lawmaker, while the third is thought to have met the married father-of-two through politics.The Times cited the woman as saying that on 1 February, Warburton "insisted" on coming to her home where he purportedly snorted "line after line after line" of cocaine. She argued that the 56-year-old asked her to buy the drug for him, pledging he would pay her for it.The woman also asserted that the MP had refused to leave her home, and stripped naked before climbing into her bed and groping her breasts despite repeated warnings that she did not want to have sex with him. She added that she did not push him away because she was fearful about how he might react.A former businessman, Warburton is the current chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Music and was previously a member of the House of Commons' European Scrutiny Committee.He was first elected in 2015 with 53% of the vote, the largest constituency swing to the Conservative Party in that year's election. The MP was re-elected in 2017 and 2019, with majorities of 22,906 and 19,213, respectively.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107864/33/1078643320_38:0:1762:1293_1920x0_80_0_0_710dc6a5bd481b6e52b87181f971829f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
uk, uk conservative party, lawmaker, mp, allegations, sexual misconduct
Tory Whip Suspended Over Allegations of Sexual Misconduct, Cocaine Use
Conservative whip David Warburton is being probed by the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, a parliamentary harassment watchdog set up in 2019 following the MeToo movement in Westminster.
The UK's Conservative Party has removed the whip from David Warburton after a number of allegations concerning sexual misconduct
and drug use.
The allegations are being investigated by parliament's new Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS), which earlier received a report that the MP for Somerset had behaved inappropriately.
A spokesperson for the whips' office said that "David Warburton MP has had the Conservative Party whip removed while the investigation is ongoing".
The 56-year-old denies any wrongdoing, claiming that he has "enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately the way things work means that doesn't come out first".
"I have heard nothing whatsoever from the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme. I'm sorry, I can't comment any further", he told The Telegraph.
The claims come after The Sunday Times reported that Warburton had been accused by three women of unwanted sexual comments and sexual touching. According to the newspaper, two of the women are former aides of the lawmaker, while the third is thought to have met the married father-of-two through politics.
The Times cited the woman as saying that on 1 February, Warburton "insisted" on coming to her home where he purportedly snorted "line after line after line" of cocaine. She argued that the 56-year-old asked her to buy the drug for him, pledging he would pay her for it.
The woman also asserted that the MP had refused to leave her home, and stripped naked before climbing into her bed and groping her breasts despite repeated warnings that she did not want to have sex with him. She added that she did not push him away because she was fearful about how he might react.
A former businessman, Warburton is the current chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Music and was previously a member of the House of Commons' European Scrutiny Committee.
He was first elected in 2015 with 53% of the vote, the largest constituency swing to the Conservative Party in that year's election. The MP was re-elected in 2017 and 2019, with majorities of 22,906 and 19,213, respectively.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus