Thousands of Motorists Drive Through in Berlin Flying Flags in Support of Russia

Large public demonstrations of support for Russia's de-Nazification campaign in Ukraine have been held in Serbia, Syria, Lebanon, India and Mali since the... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International

Thousands of motorists have rallied in the German capital Berlin in support of Russia amid the ongoing operation to "de-Nazify" Ukraine.Drivers waved Russian and German flags, along with those of the Soviet union (USSR) and East Germany (DDR) and the insignia of the Russian Airborne Forces as they drove in a convoy.While the rally was ignored by mainstream media, a video posted on Twitter clearly shows Berlin bus stops along what appears to be the Märkische Allee main road, while voices can be heard speaking in German.Tens of thousands have gathered in Berlin for protests since February 28, calling for peace and for Russia to end its military operation.But large public demonstrations of support for Russia's fight against Ukrainian far-right extremists have been held in Serbia, Syria, Lebanon, India and Mali.

