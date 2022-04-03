https://sputniknews.com/20220403/sri-lanka-blocks-social-media-as-protesters-violate-curfew-over-worsening-economic-situation-1094436635.html

Sri Lanka Blocks Social Media as Protesters Violate Curfew Over Worsening Economic Situation

Sri Lanka Blocks Social Media as Protesters Violate Curfew Over Worsening Economic Situation

Around 22 million people in Sri Lanka face a severe shortage of essential commodities, including fuel and medicines. As protesters pressed for the resignation... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-03T06:38+0000

2022-04-03T06:38+0000

2022-04-03T06:38+0000

sri lanka

indian ocean

economic crisis

debt

belt and road initiative

china

india

inflation

fuel

protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094393705_0:200:3169:1983_1920x0_80_0_0_8ace4002de95b9d1dd43a5a507e3bc83.jpg

Tightening the noose around widespread protests, the Sri Lankan government blocked access to social media on Sunday and imposed strict laws allowing the military to arrest and detain anyone venturing into public places without permission.The stringent laws have been enforced ahead of planned mass protests by non-political citizens' groups against the Gotabaya Rajapaksa government over the worsening economic crisis in the country.The Defence Ministry has directed all service providers in the country to "temporarily restrict social media platforms".Since Saturday evening, Sri Lankan Police have arrested 664 people for violating the curfew currently in effect.The 36-hour curfew has been in place since Saturday evening, and prohibits anyone from going outside their homes without written permission from the local authorities.President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ordered a state of emergency on Friday in the interests of "public security, the protection of public order, and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community".At least two dozen police personnel were injured on Saturday during a violent clash with protesters in Colombo. Despite the crackdown, protesters were adamant about the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, blaming the family for the worsening crisis.The Indian government has supplied additional fuel and cereal grains to the island nation, vowing to provide more assistance to mitigate the crisis.New Delhi has also provided over $2.5 billion in lines of credit, among other assistance, since January of this year.Sri Lanka's forex reserves, around $2.5 billion as per current estimates, dwindled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which crippled tourism and remittances — two primary sources of foreign exchange.The value of the Sri Lankan rupee dropped to a record low, resulting in unaffordable prices for commodities and medicines that triggered protests across the island nation.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220329/india-to-build-hybrid-power-plants-off-sri-lankas-northern-coast-after-chinese-firms-expulsion-1094294413.html

sri lanka

indian ocean

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

sri lanka, indian ocean, economic crisis, debt, belt and road initiative, china, india, inflation, fuel, protest, emergency, gotabaya rajapaksa