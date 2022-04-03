International
https://sputniknews.com/20220403/sony-and-netflix-halt-projects-featuring-will-smith-after-oscars-slap-controversy-1094442409.html
Sony and Netflix Halt Projects Featuring Will Smith After Oscars Slap Controversy
Sony and Netflix Halt Projects Featuring Will Smith After Oscars Slap Controversy
Will Smith's slap became the most viral moment of this year's Oscars after the Hollywood star hit comedian Chris Rock over his "G.I. Jane 2" joke pointed at... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-03T20:27+0000
2022-04-03T20:25+0000
will smith
chris rock
netflix
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094381909_0:59:2922:1703_1920x0_80_0_0_dc67963a0a7eb019f33badfb13d2b2fa.jpg
Sony and Netflix put several projects featuring superstar actor Will Smith on halt after he slapped comic Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony, according to the Hollywood Reporter.The newspaper reported, citing a source from Netflix, that director David Leitch parted ways from the project "Fast and Loose", which features Smith as a criminal mastermind who loses his memory. The director moved onto Universals' "Fall Guy" just a week before the infamous altercation on the Oscars stage. Initially, the company wanted to find a replacement as soon as possible; however, after the incident, Netflix quietly put it on pause.At the same time, Sony reportedly put on hold "Bad Boys 4", which has been in active development.The situation regarding Apple TV+ remains unclear as the company has yet to comment on Smith's drama "Emancipation", which is currently in post-production. It is scheduled to premiere this year, but the date has not been set.Days after the weekend altercation, Smith apologised for the incident and announced that he would be resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Although the decision doesn't necessarily mean that he is banned from being nominated or attending the award show again, it does indicate he will no longer be a voting member.
https://sputniknews.com/20220403/will-smith-just-resigned-from-the-academy-but-what-does-that-mean-exactly-1094432592.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094381909_32:0:2761:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ae286e731e2e7dd5d3f0d50eeefe6615.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
will smith, chris rock, netflix

Sony and Netflix Halt Projects Featuring Will Smith After Oscars Slap Controversy

20:27 GMT 03.04.2022
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKEFILE PHOTO: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022
FILE PHOTO: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2022
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Will Smith's slap became the most viral moment of this year's Oscars after the Hollywood star hit comedian Chris Rock over his "G.I. Jane 2" joke pointed at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Sony and Netflix put several projects featuring superstar actor Will Smith on halt after he slapped comic Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
The newspaper reported, citing a source from Netflix, that director David Leitch parted ways from the project "Fast and Loose", which features Smith as a criminal mastermind who loses his memory.
The director moved onto Universals' "Fall Guy" just a week before the infamous altercation on the Oscars stage. Initially, the company wanted to find a replacement as soon as possible; however, after the incident, Netflix quietly put it on pause.
At the same time, Sony reportedly put on hold "Bad Boys 4", which has been in active development.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 94th Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2022
Will Smith Just Resigned From the Academy, But What Does That Mean Exactly?
00:56 GMT
The situation regarding Apple TV+ remains unclear as the company has yet to comment on Smith's drama "Emancipation", which is currently in post-production. It is scheduled to premiere this year, but the date has not been set.
Days after the weekend altercation, Smith apologised for the incident and announced that he would be resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Although the decision doesn't necessarily mean that he is banned from being nominated or attending the award show again, it does indicate he will no longer be a voting member.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала