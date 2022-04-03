https://sputniknews.com/20220403/sony-and-netflix-halt-projects-featuring-will-smith-after-oscars-slap-controversy-1094442409.html
Sony and Netflix Halt Projects Featuring Will Smith After Oscars Slap Controversy
Sony and Netflix Halt Projects Featuring Will Smith After Oscars Slap Controversy
Will Smith's slap became the most viral moment of this year's Oscars after the Hollywood star hit comedian Chris Rock over his "G.I. Jane 2" joke pointed at... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-03T20:27+0000
2022-04-03T20:27+0000
2022-04-03T20:25+0000
will smith
chris rock
netflix
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094381909_0:59:2922:1703_1920x0_80_0_0_dc67963a0a7eb019f33badfb13d2b2fa.jpg
Sony and Netflix put several projects featuring superstar actor Will Smith on halt after he slapped comic Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony, according to the Hollywood Reporter.The newspaper reported, citing a source from Netflix, that director David Leitch parted ways from the project "Fast and Loose", which features Smith as a criminal mastermind who loses his memory. The director moved onto Universals' "Fall Guy" just a week before the infamous altercation on the Oscars stage. Initially, the company wanted to find a replacement as soon as possible; however, after the incident, Netflix quietly put it on pause.At the same time, Sony reportedly put on hold "Bad Boys 4", which has been in active development.The situation regarding Apple TV+ remains unclear as the company has yet to comment on Smith's drama "Emancipation", which is currently in post-production. It is scheduled to premiere this year, but the date has not been set.Days after the weekend altercation, Smith apologised for the incident and announced that he would be resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Although the decision doesn't necessarily mean that he is banned from being nominated or attending the award show again, it does indicate he will no longer be a voting member.
https://sputniknews.com/20220403/will-smith-just-resigned-from-the-academy-but-what-does-that-mean-exactly-1094432592.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094381909_32:0:2761:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ae286e731e2e7dd5d3f0d50eeefe6615.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
will smith, chris rock, netflix
Sony and Netflix Halt Projects Featuring Will Smith After Oscars Slap Controversy
Will Smith's slap became the most viral moment of this year's Oscars after the Hollywood star hit comedian Chris Rock over his "G.I. Jane 2" joke pointed at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Sony and Netflix put several projects featuring superstar actor Will Smith on halt after he slapped comic Chris Rock
during the Oscars ceremony, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
The newspaper reported, citing a source from Netflix, that director David Leitch parted ways from the project "Fast and Loose", which features Smith as a criminal mastermind who loses his memory.
The director moved onto Universals' "Fall Guy" just a week before the infamous altercation on the Oscars stage. Initially, the company wanted to find a replacement as soon as possible; however, after the incident, Netflix quietly put it on pause.
At the same time, Sony reportedly put on hold "Bad Boys 4", which has been in active development.
The situation regarding Apple TV+ remains unclear as the company has yet to comment on Smith's drama "Emancipation", which is currently in post-production. It is scheduled to premiere this year, but the date has not been set.
Days after the weekend altercation, Smith apologised for the incident and announced that he would be resigning
from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Although the decision doesn't necessarily mean that he is banned from being nominated or attending the award show again, it does indicate he will no longer be a voting member.