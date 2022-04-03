https://sputniknews.com/20220403/smoky-casinos-that-smell-bad-grammys-want-out-of-gross-a-las-vegas-1094434360.html
‘Smoky Casinos That Smell Bad’: Grammys Want Out of ‘Gross A**’ Las Vegas
Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the 64th annual Grammy Awards moved to Las Vegas, a city roughly 300 miles away from its usual hometown of Los Angeles. The show was supposed to take stage at the Crypto Arena on January 31, but will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday.
The music industry has officially lost its cool. The Grammys weekend in Las Vegas has turned into a nightmare since their move to a city that doesn’t have the same “expert tailors like Los Angeles,” a source told Page Six.
“Stylists are having meltdowns because there are no expert tailors like LA, and they have to lug couture gowns and tuxedos through smoky casinos that smell bad,” the source said
.
The move has upset many of the stylish gentry of Los Angeles, with several industry sources reporting it to be a “disaster” regarding their lack of access to luxury goods and services.
“People are stressed and frazzled running up and down the strip. There are multiple conferences going on, a big poker event and getting luxury cars for artists has been a disaster,” an industry source said.
A music publicity agent - who will not be attending - reportedly told Page Six that the move has caused what is typically a cool and stylish event to descend into a nightmare because “no one wants to go to that gross a** town.”
Musicians have also had to downsize their entourages due to the move, and music industry events like large, flashy label parties will also be a no-go. A source said that the Grammys has essentially been downsized this year, because “no one really wants to go.”
But comedian Trevor Noah has not been deterred by the setting of “gross a**” Las Vegas, and is ready to host the show on Sunday, positively remarking that Las Vegas is “a perfect place to have a celebration.”
“There’s an element of this [show] that’s like a music camp,” Noah said
. “I think it’s going to bring a different energy, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
However, certain musicians have decided to skip out on the event, including Drake, The Weeknd, who is boycotting the awards, and Kanye West (Ye), who was banned from performing at the show after calling Noah a racial slur on Instagram
.
Despite all the drama, stars like Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, H.E.R. and Jon Batiste will be ready to perform on the Las Vegas strip.