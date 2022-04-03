https://sputniknews.com/20220403/serbs-to-vote-in-general-election-on-sunday-1094435694.html

Serbs to Vote in General Election on Sunday

Serbs to Vote in General Election on Sunday

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbs will vote for a new president and parliament on Sunday, an election that the Interior Ministry fears may be hijacked by pro-Western... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-03T05:29+0000

2022-04-03T05:29+0000

2022-04-03T05:46+0000

serbia

election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/03/1094435668_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4c31bca3067333d4984b7bf525e00f10.jpg

More than 6.5 million eligible voters will go to the polls at 7 a.m. (05:00 GMT). Municipal elections will simultaneously be held in dozens of cities, including the capital Belgrade.Voting will also be held at 77 overseas polling places, but a hundred thousand ethnic Serbs living in breakaway Kosovo will not be able to cast ballots at home after the Kosovo authorities barred them from voting within the territory.The National Electoral Commission has registered 19 political alliances and coalitions ahead of the snap elections to the 250-seat national legislature.Sitting President Aleksandar Vucic is running for re-election as the candidate of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party. Together with several smaller parties, it forms a coalition called Together We Can Do Everything, and is projected to grab a majority of votes.A grouping of opposition parties called Alliance for Victory, led by Marinika Tepic of the left-green Party of Freedom and Justice, has been polling second at 13.7%.Opposition parties have already claimed that the polling would be rigged in the governing party's favour, an allegation denied by the ruling Progressive Party.Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin accused the opposition this week of preparing to challenge the results of the elections and seize power if they lose. The opposition has been unhappy with Vucic's refusal to take sides on the Ukraine conflict or back EU sanctions on Russia.Russia is sending observers to the elections. They will be part of two observer pools formed by the former Soviet republics' Commonwealth of Independent States and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, a Eurasian alliance.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

serbia, election