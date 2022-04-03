International
https://sputniknews.com/20220403/serbias-aleksandar-vui-prevails-in-presidential-election-clinches-second-term-1094449356.html
Serbia's Aleksandar Vučić Prevails in Presidential Election, Clinches Second Term
On Sunday, Serbia held presidential elections, early elections of 250 deputies of parliament, as well as elections to local governments in some cities. Voting... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-03T21:47+0000
2022-04-03T21:52+0000
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
serbia, presidential election, aleksandar vucic

Serbia's Aleksandar Vučić Prevails in Presidential Election, Clinches Second Term

21:47 GMT 03.04.2022 (Updated: 21:52 GMT 03.04.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2022
© Sputnik
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
