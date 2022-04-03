https://sputniknews.com/20220403/serbias-aleksandar-vui-prevails-in-presidential-election-clinches-second-term-1094449356.html
Serbia's Aleksandar Vučić Prevails in Presidential Election, Clinches Second Term
Serbia's Aleksandar Vučić Prevails in Presidential Election, Clinches Second Term
On Sunday, Serbia held presidential elections, early elections of 250 deputies of parliament, as well as elections to local governments in some cities. Voting... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-03T21:47+0000
2022-04-03T21:47+0000
2022-04-03T21:52+0000
serbia
presidential election
aleksandar vucic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
serbia, presidential election, aleksandar vucic
Serbia's Aleksandar Vučić Prevails in Presidential Election, Clinches Second Term
21:47 GMT 03.04.2022 (Updated: 21:52 GMT 03.04.2022)
Being updated
On Sunday, Serbia held presidential elections, early elections of 250 deputies of parliament, as well as elections to local governments in some cities. Voting took place at more than 8,000 polling stations within the country and 77 abroad.