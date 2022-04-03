https://sputniknews.com/20220403/scholz-reportedly-recommended-zelensky-to-abandon-plans-to-join-nato-before-russian-op-in-ukraine-1094443420.html

Scholz Reportedly Recommended Zelensky to Abandon Plans to Join NATO Before Russian Op in Ukraine

In mid-March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country must accept the fact that it won't join NATO. The statement came a few weeks after... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International

Five days before the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to abandon his country's ambition to join NATO, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported.The newspaper claimed that on 19 February, Scholz "made one last push for a settlement" of tensions between Moscow and Kiev.The news outlet argued that Zelensky's subsequent rejection of Scholz's proposal purportedly "left German officials worried that the chances of peace were fading" and prompted EU leaders to try to organise a summit between the Russian and US presidents.The efforts were mediated by French President Emmanuel Macron, who reportedly "spent the night of 20 February alternately on the phone with Mr Putin and Mr Biden".Russia's Special Op in Ukraine Russia's recognition of the Donbass republics was followed by Moscow beginning a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine on 24 February, with President Putin stressing at the time that Russia doesn't want to occupy the country. The Russian Defence Ministry, in turn, emphasised that the operation only targets Ukraine's military infrastructure with high-precision weapon strikes and that civilians are not in danger.Earlier this week, the ministry announced the implementation of all the goals of the special operation's first stage and the planned regrouping of troops for the final stage of the operation. Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that during the first stage, the Russian command planned to force the enemy to concentrate its men and materiel in the Kiev and Chernigov directions.He emphasised that the goal was "to contain" the enemy without storming the cities, in order to avoid losses among the civilian population and defeat Ukrainian army units so that Kiev could not use them against Russian troops advancing on Donbass.Zelensky Says Ukraine Should Accept Fact It Won't Join NATO Last month, Zelensky made it clear that Kiev has heard loud and clear that it will not be joining NATO, a reality that Ukrainians must come to terms with.The issue of Ukraine not joining NATO was part and parcel of the security guarantee proposals rolled out by the Russian Foreign Ministry in December. Commenting on the US response, President Putin stated that Washington had basically ignored the Kremlin's proposals.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

