Pyongyang Warns of 'Merciless' Response After Seoul Remarks on Missile Strike Capabilities
Pyongyang Warns of ‘Merciless’ Response After Seoul Remarks on Missile Strike Capabilities
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have intensified in recent weeks due to Pyongyang continuing to conduct an unprecedented number of ballistic missile tests...
north korea
south korea
seoul
dprk
pyongyang
kim jong-un
sanctions
icbm
ballistic missiles
korean peninsula
North Korea on Sunday moved to condemn South Korea’s defense minister over remarks regarding Seoul’s reported ability to swiftly strike “any target in North Korea.”Kim Jong Yo, the sister of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, argued that South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook’s comments “further worsened the inter-Korean relations and military tension on the Korean peninsula,” per a statement issued by state news media KCNA.Days prior, Suh claimed that Seoul would actively support its military to ensure it has the capability to deliver a robust and overwhelming response to North Korean missile threats.At the time, the defense minister referred to the northern country as its “enemy.”Kim, who also serves as vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, noted that Pyongyang will have to “reconsider a lot of things” and that Seoul “may face a serious threat” as a result of verbally flexing its military capabilities.Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, asserted that North Korea, in the event of a preemptive strike, “will mercilessly direct all its military force into destroying major targets in Seoul and the South Korean army.”On Friday, the US imposed sanctions on five entities accused of providing support to the North Korean development of ballistic missiles and other possible weapons of mass destruction.Heightened tensions come alongside the forthcoming transfer of presidential power from South Korean President Moon Jae-in to President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol.Yoon has previously claimed that a preemptive strike may be South Korea’s only hope in effectively countering Pyongyang’s new hypersonic missiles. The president-elect also supports Seoul strengthening its relationship with the US and North Korea through a permanent three-way dialogue channel.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Evan Craighead
Pyongyang Warns of ‘Merciless’ Response After Seoul Remarks on Missile Strike Capabilities

03:02 GMT 03.04.2022
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks away from what state media report is a "new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on March 24, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks away from what state media report is a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on March 24, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2022
© REUTERS / KCNA
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have intensified in recent weeks due to Pyongyang continuing to conduct an unprecedented number of ballistic missile tests, including its first full intercontinental ballistic missile test since 2017. Seoul has since responded by touting its own weapons and missiles capable of striking Northern targets.
North Korea on Sunday moved to condemn South Korea’s defense minister over remarks regarding Seoul’s reported ability to swiftly strike “any target in North Korea.”
Kim Jong Yo, the sister of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, argued that South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook’s comments “further worsened the inter-Korean relations and military tension on the Korean peninsula,” per a statement issued by state news media KCNA.
Days prior, Suh claimed that Seoul would actively support its military to ensure it has the capability to deliver a robust and overwhelming response to North Korean missile threats.
At the time, the defense minister referred to the northern country as its “enemy.”
Kim, who also serves as vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, noted that Pyongyang will have to “reconsider a lot of things” and that Seoul “may face a serious threat” as a result of verbally flexing its military capabilities.
Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, asserted that North Korea, in the event of a preemptive strike, “will mercilessly direct all its military force into destroying major targets in Seoul and the South Korean army.”
On Friday, the US imposed sanctions on five entities accused of providing support to the North Korean development of ballistic missiles and other possible weapons of mass destruction.
Heightened tensions come alongside the forthcoming transfer of presidential power from South Korean President Moon Jae-in to President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol.
Yoon has previously claimed that a preemptive strike may be South Korea’s only hope in effectively countering Pyongyang’s new hypersonic missiles. The president-elect also supports Seoul strengthening its relationship with the US and North Korea through a permanent three-way dialogue channel.
